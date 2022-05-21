SPOKANE — The Colton Wildcats dominated their first game 22-1 against Inchelium before getting rained out of the Washington 1B district softball championship.
Maggie Meyer earned the win for the Wildcats (12-4), allowing one hit while going the distance.
Tylar Sandoval and Sidni Whitcomb led a 16-hit peformance for the Wildcats, each getting three hits including a double.
Colton was slated to face the Liberty Christian Patriots in the regional 1B title game but was rained out in the first inning.
It is not known if the game will be rescheduled.
Colton 267 34—22 16 4
Inchelium 001 00— 1 1 8
Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker; Desautel and Peone.
Colton hits — Tylar Sandoval 3 (2B), Sidni Whitcomb 3 (2B), Meyer 2 (2 2B), Kyndra Stout 2, Kate Schultheis 2, Becker (2B), Mary Pluid, Amy Keller, Chantel Johnson
Inchelium hit — Carson
TENNIS
Gomez, doubles team in semis
BOISE — The Bears had three representatives win matches at the Idaho 4A state tournament.
The mixed doubles team of Sam Unger and Ellis Joeckel took their first-round match vs. Minico’s Brightyn Hartley/Joseph Link 6-3, 6-4. They lost their quarterfinal match to Middleton’s Lilly Summers/Jordan Malcom 6-0, 6-0.
Lynnsean Young advanced to the semifinals for boys singles and is set to play at 7 a.m. today. He took his openeing round match against Canyon Ridge’s Diosh Uraun 6-2, 6-1 and his quarterfinal match against Hillcrest’s Keaton Adams 6-3 6-3.
Singles records: Lynnsean Young (2-0)
Doubles records: Sam Unger/Ellis Joeckel (1-1)
Greyhound boys clean up
SPOKANE VALLEY — Singles player Vijay Lin of Pullman has already qualified for the Washington Class 2A state championships after Day 1 of Districts at West Valley High School, while the Greyhound boys’ three doubles teams and another of their singles players are also in the hunt for district titles and state berths.
Top-seeded Lin has dropped a total of one game across three matches to book a place in today’s final. His semifinal was played early because of a scheduling issue, while the rest of the semis will be played today beginning at 10 a.m. Pullman’s second-seeded Seth Luna is set to face Conner Kunz of West Valley in the other singles semifinal.
In doubles competition, top seeds and defending champions Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang of Pullman have swept both of their matches 6-0, 6-0 to reach the semifinals, while second-seeded teammates Garrison Hoiland and Kolby Uhlenkott also cruised. In perhaps the day’s most exciting contest, unseeded Greyhound freshmen Reed Newell and Mir Park upset the third-seeded Clarkston doubles pairing of Zane Leslie and Norbert Kulesza 7-5, 6-3 after a hard-fought battle. They will meet Hoiland and Uhlenkott in an all-Pullman semifinal for a spot in the final and ticket to State.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho signs two out of portal
The Idaho men’s basketball coaching staff has announced the additions of Terren Frank, Trey Smith and Mikhail Abdul-Hamid to the roster.
Frank, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound from Los Angeles, played last season at Vanderbilt and the year before at Texas Christian. He’s appeared in 43 games, averaging 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. His father, Tellis, was an NBA first-round draft pick by Golden State in 1987.
Smith, a 6-3, 195-pound guard from San Juan Capistrano, Calif., played four seasons at San Jose State. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his final two seasons with the Spartans. He had a career-high 24 points in a win against Portland this past season. He ranked third and fifth the past two seasons in fewest fouls committed per 40 minutes according to KenPom.
Abdul-Hamid, a 6-5, 190-pound guard out of St. Louis’ Christian Brothers College High School, helped the Cadets to a 62-19 record in his four years, including a 26-6 mark and the Missouri Class 6A state title this past winter.