FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Washington Commanders have settled a suit with the District of Columbia’s attorney general’s office over fans’ season-ticket deposit money. Attorney general Brian L. Schwalb on Monday, April 10, 2023, announced the agreement that returns $200,000 to fans and pay $425,000 to the District to resolve allegations related to the deposits. Predecessor Karl A. Racine filed the consumer protection suit late last year. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders have settled a lawsuit with the District of Columbia attorney general’s office over fans’ season-ticket deposit money.
Attorney general Brian L. Schwalb on Monday announced the agreement that returns $200,000 to fans and pay $425,000 to the district to resolve allegations related to the deposits. Predecessor Karl A. Racine filed the consumer protection lawsuit late last year before leaving office, and Schwalb picked up the case.
The district’s investigation showed the team deceptively kept fans’ deposits for years after ticket contracts expired, improperly used that money and in some cases made it difficult to reclaim the money.
The district still has a civil suit ongoing against the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell over what the attorney general’s office called collusion to deceive residents about the team’s toxic workplace culture. A league investigation into the team yielded a $10 million fine but no written report.
The Commanders previously settled with Maryland on season-ticket holder deposits by agreeing to return money and pay the state $250,000.
The Commanders must conduct a public records search for contact information for affected fans and attempt to notify them, disclose the refund process on their website and provide the attorney general’s office with regular reports documenting their progress.
The series of lawsuits in the Washington area were among the latest turns in the team’s tumultuous run under Snyder, who along with wife Tanya hired a firm in November to explore selling part or all of the team. That came amid multiple investigations and two weeks after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there was “merit to remove” Snyder.