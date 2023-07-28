All-Americans highlight rising tide

An unidentified cheerleader carries the school flag across the end zone to mark a Colorado touchdown in the third quarter in Colorado's 31-28 overtime victory over Colorado State in a game Sept. 1, 2007, in Denver.

It wasn’t that long ago when the Pac-12 nearly became the biggest conference in college sports.

In the summer of 2010, then-Pac-10 commissioner Larry Scott attempted one of the biggest coups in NCAA history. The goal was to poach the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Colorado Buffaloes from the Big 12, creating a superconference called the Pac-16. The idea for the new conference came less than a year after the Big Ten announced its intentions for expansion.

The idea was an intriguing one. The prestige of so many nationally recognized programs under one banner would have knocked the Southeastern Conference off the top of the college sports podium in the eyes of many. And the potential matchups between the top programs was also tempting.

