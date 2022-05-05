It’s hard to call Idaho coach Jason Eck and his lively staff’s first spring in Moscow anything other than a success to start their Vandal football journeys.
From the whirlwind waning winter months when Eck and crew pulled together a respectable last-minute recruiting class, to a reenergized spring camp with mic’d up coaches and battle ax-wielding Vandals (the award for each day’s top performer), to a spring game in the Boise area for the first time in ages, there were a plethora of reasons players and fans should be excited.
But all that doesn’t mean Idaho suddenly is going to be a Big Sky contender in the fall. The team, no doubt, has a long way to go in that regard.
The truth about spring football is it can be hard to tell how a team compares to outside competition.
Just look at last weekend’s spring game, in which the defense won by a commanding 61-26 score, with only one touchdown allowed (the scoring system gave points to things like sacks and first downs).
Does that mean the defense is vastly improved from last year’s group that allowed 31.6 points per game? Does it mean that the offense is “bad?” Does it mean the sky is falling? Or that fans should be guzzling tubs of Rainier at the Corner Club in celebration?
The answer is it might mean all those things — or none of them.
It’s fun to analyze and speculate, but whatever depth chart we try to piece together no doubt will look drastically different when the Vandals take the field against Washington State on Sept. 3 at Gesa Field in Pullman. It’ll also change some more between then and UI’s Big Sky opener Sept. 24 at Northern Arizona.
Just look at the quarterback room, which started the spring with seven bodies and ended with three — sophomores Gevani McCoy and CJ Jordan and true freshman Tyler Webb — as the others either departed via the transfer portal or changed positions.
Then there’s the surprises, like former walk-on receiver Alex Moore moving to tight end and making an impact in the spring before receiving a scholarship with three walk-on teammates — Beau St. John, Sam Brown and Mathias Bertram — at the conclusion of the spring game.
Idaho will hope for more pleasant surprises, like Moore, and fewer jarring ones, like the shapeshifting quarterback room, as it continues to develop and prep for the fall.
With that, here are a few Moore ... err more ... positives from UI’s spring camp:
Depth at defensive line
Defensive line is the position group that’s stood out so much, even the offensive players and coaches are raving about it.
In an interview with the Vandal sports podcast Tubs at the Club, Idaho offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner noted the defensive line gave the offense trouble in the spring game.
He pointed to defensive ends Devante Keys and Kemari Bailey as two players who were playing with the second string that would be starters at a lot of programs.
Development at quarterback
After the spring game, Eck noted McCoy had edged slightly ahead of Jordan in the quarterback race.
The two sophomore quarterbacks, however, struggled in the spring game: McCoy finished 8-of-19 passing for 134 yards with one interception but led the team on three scoring drives, while Jordan went 5-of-13 for 47.
It’s a position battle that will continue through fall camp, when two more freshmen will join the mix in touted Ridge Docekal and Jack Layne.
The biggest positive at the position is McCoy’s improvement through the spring. McCoy started this past fall as a fourth-string quarterback and has shown flashes of his ability last season and in camp. His move into the starting role for the spring game shows his promise and the belief his coaches have in him.
Depth at running back
For the second consecutive season, UI is set to be formidable in the backfield.
There’s all-around back/leader Roshaun Johnson, explosive Eli Cummings, bruising Aundre Carter, versatile Nick Romano and emerging Trent Elstad.
The group’s depth and versatility are more of a plus considering the offensive line still is a work in progress.
