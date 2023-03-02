When Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik relieved men’s basketball coach Zac Claus of his duties minutes after its 68-53 loss to Montana on Monday, the news itself wasn’t surprising. It was the timing.

“I thought long and hard about the decision,” Gawlik said during a news conference Wednesday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. “I thought it was in the best interest of our program to do it the way that we did. I visited with my leadership program, and they were on board with it.”

While Claus’ four-year tenure was less than stellar, posting a 28-88 overall record, he might’ve deserved more grace when it came to losing his job.

