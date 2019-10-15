Entering this season, Anthony Gordon had probably not been interviewed a great many times. But he’s a sports fan, he’s smart and anyone familiar with his Washington State football career can see that he learns by watching.
So he answers questions during these media sessions with the fluency of an established star, and with a blankness of expression that he sometimes mitigates with a curious tilt of the head. It’s only later that you realize the astuteness and frankness of some of his answers.
In his first public utterance of the season, following an impressive showing on Day 2 of preseason camp, the senior quarterback reminded reporters of an interception he’d thrown during an 11-on-11 drill, having failed to see a safety rolling over the middle. He admitted the mistake will dominate his thoughts for a while, at least until he watches practice video and gets a fuller picture of his performance.
“That one interception is really going to stick with me,” he said. “The negatives always outweigh the positives.”
Gordon threw no interceptions in the Cougars’ 38-34 loss Saturday at Arizona State. For the most part, he stayed cognizant of rolling safeties. He came up with credible answers to the puzzle he’d been presented — a weird ASU defensive scheme that employed just two defensive linemen and blitzed in unpredictable ways.
When day was done, he had passed for 466 yards, topping 420 for the fifth time in six games. But there was one play, I imagine, that will stick with Gordon for a while, even though most Cougar fans have long forgotten it.
It was second-and-10 from the Wazzu 25-yard line, with less than two minutes left in the second quarter. The Sun Devils brought five rushers, but WSU hosses identified them deftly and gave Gordon some time. X receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. broke free over the middle near the 40 and, if the pass had been perfect, might have angled his way to big yardage if not a score.
But Gordon slightly rushed the throw, without setting his feet, and the ball sailed over Jackson’s head for an incompletion. The quarterback did one of those dynamic vertical leaps that sprinters do before a race, then knelt and slapped the turf with both hands.
After another incompletion, the Cougars punted and ASU quickly marched downfield for a game-tying field goal as time expired in the first half.
Gordon’s misfire was just an ordinary mistake, hardly worth mentioning, the sort of gaffe every quarterback makes on occasion. But this quarterback happens to play for a team in the midst of a defensive crisis, and he probably thinks any ordinary mistake might cost him the game. Indeed it might, if you choose to look at it that way.
Gordon waited four years for a chance to start for a major-college team, and he made good use of his three years in the shadows in Pullman, studying the quarterbacks ahead of him. He combines the composure and introspection of Luke Falk with the chutzpah of Gardner Minshew, and he learned from the latter the value of extending a problematic play by whatever means possible.
But those guys never had to deal with something like this: a Wazzu defense that’s so unsavvy at certain positions, so prone to mental errors, overreaction and self-doubt, that a highly regarded defensive coordinator apparently decided it was best to cut his losses and scram.
Cougar defenders made undeniable strides in their first game under interim DC Roc Bellantoni, but Gordon still found himself in a late-game shootout in which he paid dearly for little mistakes — his and especially others’. His margin for error is as slim as some of his throwing windows.
So he’s still winless as a starter in Pac-12 play, and the Cougars need to beat half their remaining six opponents to wrangle a bowl bid. Against UCLA, Gordon’s nine touchdown passes weren’t enough. He might have seen that as an anomaly but, three weeks later, wasted accomplishment is the emerging theme of the Wazzu season.
Before the Arizona State game, Gordon was asked to assess his first five games as a starter. He acknowledged some “positives” but said he needed to eliminate turnovers and “putting the defense in a bad position.”
It’s already in a bad position. So the best part of Gordon’s response was the preface: “Can’t beat myself up too much ....”
Words he should live by.
