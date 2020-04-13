You’ve probably heard that our own Mike Leach, scarcely three months removed from his eight-year hideout at Washington State, has gone back to offending sensibilities and ruffling administrative feathers in the South.
It’s almost too much to fathom from these environs, but before coaching a single down of football at Mississippi State, our favorite critic of political correctness must now undergo a series of sensitivity training sessions.
Heavens to Blackbeard: Mike Leach in sensitivity training. Three exclamation marks. This will fulfill the fantasy of untold numbers of folks with whom he’s crossed swords over the decades, but in the mind of The Pirate himself it’s surely cruel and unusual. If the Pac-12 Conference had threatened sensitivity training instead of $10,000 fines, Leach never would have uttered an unkind word about a ref.
From a Wazzu perspective, the first thing called to mind by this news is Mike Price at Alabama in 2003, and the stark realization that Pullman isn’t doing nearly enough to prepare its head coaches for the vicissitudes of the Southeastern Conference.
The second thing that comes to mind is: Will these sensitivity sessions be livestreamed? You know, like Leach’s WSU seminar on “Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy.”
The answer probably being no, all we can do is imagine.
So here goes. It’s a group session, let’s say, but the other trainees are content to let Leach do most of the talking. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s being conducted via Zoom, and possibly trolled by Ole Miss fans.
The presiding social psychologist, a millennial named Brandon, removes his surgical mask when he begins the session. Leach’s sweatshirt features an image of Bully, the scowling bulldog that serves as the Mississippi State mascot.
The coach shows up late, but is briskly unapologetic.
Leach: All right, questions.
Brandon: Mike, this isn’t a news conference, but thank you so much for attending one of our sessions, which are really designed to protect as much as advise.
Leach: Yeah? I’ve got 300-pound offensive tackles for that. But go ahead.
Brandon: Well, I saw your recent Twitter post with the photo of the elderly white woman holding two knitting needles, with the caption that reads, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf.” She appears to be knitting a noose. Mike, why did you think that image was appropriate?
Leach: Next question.
Brandon: Again, this isn’t a news conference. We’re all here to better understand one another and our place in a multicultural society.
Leach: Shall we break into “Kumbaya?” now or later? To tell you the truth, I couldn’t agree more. Have you ever studied pirates? Now, there’s a lesson in teamwork and multiculturalism. To answer your question, I didn’t think the image was appropriate or inappropriate. I thought it was funny. It was a comment on marital relations — nothing more, nothing less. In my last job, everyone loved it when I talked about marital relations.
On the other hand, I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.
Brandon: Yes, I saw your statement to that effect. Mike, we live in a diverse society with a complex history, especially here in Mississippi. At an institution of higher learning, sometimes it doesn’t hurt to remind ourselves, whether we’re a teacher or a student or a football coach, of the need for sensitivity.
Leach: Yeah, I’ve known a lot of coaches. To quote Holden Caulfield, some of them are about as sensitive as a goddamn toilet seat. But they’re pretty good at pretending.
Brandon: I don’t follow football, Mike, but I know Mississippi State University has been at the vanguard in the Deep South when it comes to fostering diversity, equality and empathy.
Leach: In fact, that’s one reason I wanted to coach here. I wrote a book about Geronimo that required a little empathy. I also wrote one called, “Swing Your Sword,” which was a New York Times best-seller. If you’d read that one, you’d know I spent five years at Valdosta, Ga., two more at Lexington, Ky., a year at Norman, Okla., and 10 at Lubbock, Texas. I know a little something about the South.
Brandon: Then you know what a noose represents in Mississippi.
Leach: I know what it represents everywhere. I’ve read semiotics. I’ve read Ferdinand de Saussure on the arbitrary nature of signs and signifiers.
On the other hand, I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.
Brandon: You know, as part of our interactions, as prescribed by Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen, we’ll be visiting the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.
Leach: I can feel my horizons expanding as we speak.
Brandon: Speaking of Mr. Cohen, he seemed awfully concerned that one of your players plans to transfer because of this whole episode. Awfully, awfully concerned.
Leach: It’s his job to be concerned. It’s my job to coach football. But we wish the young man well.
Brandon: That reminds me, Mike. When people accused you of insensitive treatment of a player at Texas Tech in 2009, you refused to apologize. When others accused you of mischaracterizing a Barack Obama speech when you were coach at Washington State in 2018, you refused to apologize. Why did you apologize this time?
Leach: It’s funny. You split hairs on semiotics and then generalize on the nature of my statement. Did I really apologize or did I express regret? Do I regret my own actions or do I regret the responses of others?
But if you really want to know, count up the wins. I had 84 at Texas Tech and 55 at Washington State. At the moment, I’ve yet to win a game at Mississippi State.
Brandon: Thank you for your frankness, Mike. I believe our time is up. See you next week?
Leach: I’ll count the minutes.
