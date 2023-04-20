On Sept. 30, 2022, for the first time since 2001, the Seattle Mariners made the playoffs ending the then-longest postseason drought in major North American sports. After coming one game shy in 2021, after years and years of hope and anguish from fans, they finally made it.

Just one problem. Unless you were at T-Mobile Park or watching the game on Root Sports, you didn’t see it.

This season, if you have Dish or Sparklight (formerly Cable One), you don’t even have Root as an option.