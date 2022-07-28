The last postseason game for the Seattle Mariners was October 22, 2001, a 12-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

Kyle Lewis was 6 years old, Juan Soto was three days from his third birthday and Julio Rodriguez had yet to hit his first birthday.

That could be the outfield for the Mariners if they truly wanted to go all-in on ending the playoff drought.

