The Idaho football team concluded its 12-practice spring season with its spring game at the Kibbie Dome Friday, and those who came to see the scrimmage were treated to a game-winning drive orchestrated by Jerry Rice Award winner Gevani McCoy.

Throughout the final drive, McCoy connected with redshirt freshman receiver Jordan Dwyer four times, including the 2-yard go-ahead touchdown for the 20-17 victory.

The starting offense executed the final drive to near perfection, but as coach Jason Eck alluded to during his postgame news conference, it was against the second-string defense. To put it lightly, the offense fell flat for most of the evening.