Coming off a deflating 24-10 loss to Oregon State, Washington State’s magical win against then-No. 19 Wisconsin a month ago almost feels like it came in a different season.
The Cougars (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) limped into their bye week having lost three of their past four games and that signature win against the Badgers looks less impressive than ever after they fired coach Paul Chryst and have just one win against a Power Five team in seven games.
So WSU gets a week off to get healthy and figure out how to get an offense that’s scored just three touchdowns the past two weeks back on track.
“It’s disappointing heading into the bye week (this way) instead of excelling and having some energy and some momentum,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “But at the end of the day, I told them it doesn’t get easier.”
Get easier it doesn’t. The Cougars next will host No. 15 Utah at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Gesa Field. The Utes are looking like the best team in the Pac-12 after defeating No. 7 USC 43-42 on Saturday.
For WSU, it’s still been a season of mostly “goods,” but the “bads” are starting to catch up.
As they enter their break, here’s a quick look back at each game so far:
WSU 24, Idaho 17 — Good win
At the time, fans were deploring a seven-point win against a measly Football Championship Subdivision foe the Cougs have dominated for decades.
But that FCS victory to start the season keeps looking better and better.
Idaho is 4-2 coming off an upset of FCS No. 2 Montana, with its only two losses coming to WSU and Power Five opponent Indiana.
WSU 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14 — Good win
As mentioned above, this victory doesn’t hold the same merit it did at the time, but it’s still one Dickert, a Wisconsin native, and Coug fans will look back fondly on for a long time.
It also was one of WSU’s best performances against a solid rushing team.
WSU 38, Colorado State 7 — Bad win
The Rams are 1-5 and one of the worst teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Hard to see how this game prepared WSU for a tough Pac-12 Conference schedule.
No. 15 Oregon 44, WSU 41 — Bad loss
The Cougars almost upset a top-15 team, so how is this a bad loss?
Time to remind those who blocked it out of their memory that WSU allowed four fourth-quarter touchdowns, including three in the final 3:48 — and still only lost by three points.
This probably was the Cougars most complete game of the season.
Quarterback Cam Ward passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and the defense had seven tackles for loss, four sacks and held the Bears to a single touchdown.
No. 6 USC 30, WSU 14 — Good loss
WSU’s 11 penalties for 106 yards almost put this one in the “bad” category, but it’s hard to call a two-score game against a top-10 team a bad loss.
The Cougar defense gave star Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams fits in this one. Williams completed just 51.7 percent of his passes for 188 yards — numbers he’s likely to beat regularly in the NFL some day.
Oregon State 24, WSU 10 — Bad loss
By far WSU’s worst game of the season.
In a game that was supposed to pit two evenly matched teams, the Beavers were the better team in every facet. They also did it with a backup quarterback, freshman Ben Gulbranson.
Time for the Cougars to look themselves in the mirror and find out how to get back to that team that beat a Big Ten power on the road and outplayed the Ducks for 55 minutes of game time.