Coming off a deflating 24-10 loss to Oregon State, Washington State’s magical win against then-No. 19 Wisconsin a month ago almost feels like it came in a different season.

The Cougars (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) limped into their bye week having lost three of their past four games and that signature win against the Badgers looks less impressive than ever after they fired coach Paul Chryst and have just one win against a Power Five team in seven games.

So WSU gets a week off to get healthy and figure out how to get an offense that’s scored just three touchdowns the past two weeks back on track.

