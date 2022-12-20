With how Washington State’s football season ended, it might be easy to forget the Cougs finished with more wins than losses this year.

Blowout losses to Washington in the Apple Cup and Fresno State on Saturday in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl certainly put a sour taste in the mouths of Coug fans heading into the holidays.

For those who missed the 29-6 disappointment at SoFi Stadium, here are a few of the lowlights:

Tags

Recommended for you