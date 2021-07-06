The Pullman Youth Baseball Association’s minor and major all-star teams both won district championships in Walla Walla late last month and qualified for their state tournaments, which will be held later this month.
The 8-10-year-old minors blanked a team from Walla Walla 15-0 on June 26 to earn a berth to State, which will be in Centralia, Wash., on July 24.
The 11-to-13-year-old majors clinched their own title two days later, bouncing back from a 10-0 defeat to Touchet with a 19-4 win in the double-elimination event’s final June 28. They travel to Des Moines, Wash., for a state event that begins Saturday.
“I’m excited for the all-star teams to represent Pullman at the state tourney, especially since this is our first year sending an All-Star team to the tourney,” Pullman Youth Baseball Association marketing director Kanale Rhoden said. “These players and coaches have a lot to be proud of, especially after the year we’ve been through of not having baseball.”
GOLF
Peterson, Kimberling triumph
Kevin Peterson won the men’s title and Sharon Kimberling claimed the women’s crown at the Moscow Elks Sole Survivor golf tournament this past weekend.
MEN
Thad Froio eliminated on No. 1.
Taylor Riedner eliminated chip-off on No. 2.
Justin Ross eliminated on No. 3.
Erik Johnson eliminated on No. 4.
Bill Sayler eliminated chip-off on No. 5.
Sean Dorigo eliminated chip-off on No. 6.
Kyle Nelson eliminated chip-off on No. 7.
Jerry Curtis eliminated chip-off on No. 8.
Tyler Bennett eliminated chip-off on No. 9.
Champion: Kevin Peterson
WOMEN
Champion — Sharon Kimberling
Runner-up — Laurie Hopkins.
Other finalists — Bev Rhodes, Mary Mandersheid, Jessica Rigney, Kristie Mattoon, Kathy Christian, Jill Diamond, Mitzi Houska and Debbie Noren.