TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis wins 400 title
Norman G. Lewis of Pullman won the men’s 400-meter dash in the 70-74 age division at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah, earlier this month.
It was the first race Lewis had run since winning the same event in 2017. His time of 1 minute, 11.71 seconds was the seventh-fastest clocked in the country for his age division this year.
Junior Greyhounds gain glory
Two Junior Greyhound football teams completed undefeated seasons this month.
A team of third- and fourth-graders and another of fifth- and sixth-graders parlayed those wins into league titles.