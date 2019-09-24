BASEBALL
Warriors win a pair, lose a pair
The Latah County Warriors youth baseball team started its fall season on the road, sweeping a doubleheader against Rogers of Spokane on Sept. 15 before falling in both games of a doubleheader against the Bitterroot Bucs on Sept. 22.
Playing at Rogers High for their first outing, the Warriors prevailed by mercy rule in six and five innings respectively with scores of 13-3 and 20-3. Jack O’Neil pitched a complete Game 1 with five strikeouts for Latah County.
At Spokane’s Al K. Jackson Field a week later, Latah County’s Mack Hagenbaugh had a 4-for-4 day at bat, but his team fell to 2-2 on the season. The Warriors were edged 5-4 in Game 1 and 15-10 in Game 2 by the Bucs from Montana.