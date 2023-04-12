LOS ANGELES — Chip Kelly had only two choices for his starting quarterback during his first season at UCLA.

He will have a variety of options this time as the Bruins have their first quarterback battle in five years.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s successor is unlikely to be determined until a couple weeks before UCLA’s season opener on Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina, but Kelly is going to give his five quarterbacks plenty of opportunities during spring practices the next four weeks to prove themselves.

