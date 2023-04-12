FILE - Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Sept. 10, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Schlee, now at UCLA, made the decision to enter the transfer portal after Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
LOS ANGELES — Chip Kelly had only two choices for his starting quarterback during his first season at UCLA.
He will have a variety of options this time as the Bruins have their first quarterback battle in five years.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s successor is unlikely to be determined until a couple weeks before UCLA’s season opener on Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina, but Kelly is going to give his five quarterbacks plenty of opportunities during spring practices the next four weeks to prove themselves.
Kelly only had Michigan graduate transfer Wilton Speight and Thompson-Robinson to consider in 2018. When Speight got injured in the opener, Thompson-Robinson took over and started in only his second collegiate game.
Thompson-Robinson ended up starting a program-record 48 games and also set school records for passing yards, total offense, total touchdowns, passing touchdowns and completions. He also helped lead UCLA from 3-9 in his first season in 2018 to 8-4 last year.
Of the five looking to become the starter, Ethan Garbers, Chase Griffin and Justyn Martin have experience in Kelly’s system while Collin Schlee made 11 starts for Kent State last season.
The biggest buzz, though. surrounds Dante Moore, who was the first five-star recruit Kelly has landed since coming to Westwood.
The Detroit native, who won’t turn 18 until May 24, was an early enrollee. He said the Bruins’ move into the Big Ten in 2024 played a role in switching from his early commitment to Oregon.
Garbers has taken the most snaps with the first team through the first week of drills. The redshirt junior has seen action in 11 games at quarterback the past two seasons after he transferred from Washington.
Griffin, a fifth-year senior, has the most experience in the program. He played in four games as a sophomore in 2020, including two starts, and saw action in two games last season.
Schlee made the decision to enter the transfer portal after Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become Deion Sanders’ offensive coordinator at Colorado.
Schlee passed for 2,109 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.
Thompson-Robinson has remained a presence during the early phases of practice. He was giving pointers and watched drills as he continues preparations for the upcoming draft.