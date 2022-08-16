Confidence resonating around UI skill players

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsRunning back Roshaun Johnson is tackled by a group of defenders during University of Idaho’s scrimmage Thursday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The question marks about the Idaho offense are still there after Thursday’s first scrimmage of the fall.

Who will be the starting quarterback?

How will the depth chart for running back and receiver shape up?

Tags

Recommended for you