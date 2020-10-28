Consistent Trojans attempting 3-peat

TROY — For the Troy Trojans, their district volleyball tournament ended the same way the season started— without access to their own gym.
Only this time, it wasn’t because of the coronavirus. A power outage in the area forced the cancellation of their Class 1A Division I championship match Saturday against Genesee.
By now, the Trojans are used to a season of uncertainty. They’re just happy to still be playing this week in the state tournament, where they’ll be trying for a three-peat.
The Trojans are winners of two consecutive state titles and three of the past four. They play Lighthouse Christian in the first round at 7 a.m. PT on Friday at Jerome High School.
“They’re just excited to still be playing,” sixth-year Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “So I really like that optimism even though there’s a lot of uncertainty.”
When gyms still were closed in the offseason, Troy players took to playing at a church, a park and in backyards to stay sharp.
It worked.
In a season of unpredictability off the court, Troy’s strength has been its consistency on it. The young Trojans had to replace much of their offense this season, so they’ve relied on a steady serve-receive and pinpoint passing to set up their points.
“I think, honestly, our strength has been the use of our team,” Blazzard said. “We’ve got three freshmen and a sophomore, and sometimes they’re just fun to be around because they don’t have those fears; they just play for the love of the game. So that’s refreshing as a coach.”
The result was a 15-1 record with Troy’s only blemish a sweep by the Bulldogs earlier this month — a team they’ve also swept twice, including a week ago in the Whitepine League Division I regular-season finale.
Blazzard said the loss turned out to be a good thing in the long run.
“It inspired us to really tighten things up that we didn’t necessarily know were loose,” she said. “We thought we were good and then found out we weren’t, so it was good.”
The Trojans are led by junior outside hitter Morgan Blazzard, the coach’s daughter who Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor called the “LeBron James of the Whitepine League.” At 5-foot-8, Blazzard isn’t as big as some opposing outside hitters, but she makes up for that by limiting her mistakes. She recorded back-to-back 19-kill matches during the district tournament.
“One thing that’s really good about Morgan is that she’s just very consistent,” Deborah Blazzard said. “So with my younger girls who aren’t as seasoned and they’re still trying to find a way to keep the ball in, that’s nice ’cause we can depend on her consistency.”
Some other Trojans to watch include junior setter Isabelle Raasch, whose speed and never-give-up attitude often keeps the ball in play; senior setter/opposite-side hitter Katelyn Hunter, who is the team’s best server; and libero McKayla Sapp, a pro at serve-receive.
Heading into State, the Trojans know the other seven teams will have them circled as the team to beat.
In 2019, Troy swept Ambrose (Meridian) in the state championship. The Trojans also won in 2018 and 2016.
This season, they open against Lighthouse Christian (Twin Falls), a traditional power at the 1A DII level that moved up to DI this season. Lighthouse Christian won four DII state titles from 2012-16.
“You’re going to have to fight for every single point, and I think our first game is definitely going to be like that,” Blazzard said. “They’re No. 1 coming out of their division, so it’s going to be two No. 1 teams fighting it out at 8 in the morning.”
