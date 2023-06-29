SEATTLE — After pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh went down swinging for the final out, the boos quickly followed.

Everyone associated with the Seattle Mariners — players, fans, management — seems fed up during a season that perhaps hit a new low point Wednesday.

“We do have a momentum-driven team and it’s not going our way right now,” manager Scott Servais said. “And it’s spiraling a little bit. We’ve got to turn it off. Turn off the faucet a little bit because it’s running against us.”

