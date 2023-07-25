MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa’s flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano as the Minnesota Twins won their second straight game in extra innings, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in 10 innings on Monday night.

Solano moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Vázquez, and Ryan Jeffers reached when no Seattle player covered first base on another bunt. Correa then sent a soft liner to right, where Hernández tried, but failed, to make a sliding catch for the third out.

“I’ve hit for too many double plays already, so the last thing I wanted is to put the ball on the ground and it worked out fine,” Correa said.

