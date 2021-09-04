Abe Lucas considers himself a “go with the flow” kind of guy, capable of controlling his emotions in the face of disappointment.
But there was one disappointment last season that got to him.
“It was right before the Cal game — when it got canceled,” the acclaimed Washington State right tackle said this week. “I was getting ready to suit up and and go out (to the field), and they came in and said, ‘Hey, we’re not playing.’ And that really upset me.”
There’s no guarantee that won’t happen today. But the Cougars plan a return to near-normalcy as they host to Utah State in a season-opening nonconference football game. Kickoff is 8 p.m.
For one thing, fans will be in the stands. That wasn’t the case in 2020, when the Pac-12 banned spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite a recent proliferation of cases, no limits are set on crowd size at WSU’s 32,952-seat Gesa Field.
For another, the Cougars expect to play a full 12-game season, despite the possibility that they or their opponents could experience COVID-19 outbreaks that force cancellations.
Last year, Lucas remembers telling his teammates, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we play like two games this year. And we ended up playing double that.”
You could say the Cougars went 1-3-3 — one win, three losses, three cancellations. In the incident in Pullman that angered Lucas, they were told less than two hours before kickoff that their game had been scrapped because the California Bears had drawn a positive virus test that pushed them below the 53-man minimum.
This year, Pac-12 teams will be forced to forfeit if they can’t field enough athletes to play. That policy has been mentioned often in connection with coach Nick Rolovich’s coyness about a new state requirement for education workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. The second-year WSU coach says he’ll comply with the mandate but won’t say whether that means getting vaccinated or seeking an exemption.
Coyness is afoot in one other way today: Neither coach has announced his starter at quarterback. For Utah State, it’s either Arkansas State transfer Logan Bonner or junior Andrew Peasley. For WSU, it’s either sophomore Jayden de Laura or grad transfer Jarrett Guarantano.
For Lucas, a senior NFL prospect, it doesn’t matter. A quarterback controversy, he implied, requires from him the same focus as an injury to a teammate.
“In the cutthroat nature of the athletics business, it’s ‘Next man up,’ no matter how great you’ve been,” he said. “You look at the highest level. There have been great players who have gotten injured, and they don’t make a big fuss over it on the team level. It’s just, ‘Who’s going to step up and perform next?” That’s kind of where I’m at.”
Nor is he worried about the plethora of unknowns concerning Utah State, which has a new coach, Blake Anderson, a spate of new assistants, a new set of schemes on both sides of the ball, and 15 transfers from four-year schools.
“I remember we played Arizona State in 2019, with (former coach Mike) Leach, and we game-planned all week for specific looks,” Lucas said. “And we came out and they weren’t doing any of it. There’s always the possibility that they might switch it up anyway. You’ve just got to be ready to adjust.”
That point was hammered home in 2020.
“Every season presents it challenges,” Lucas said. “Last year just happened to be a season with more challenges than normal. This season is going to have plenty of ups and downs. High-anxiety moments, low-anxiety moments. Plenty of lows and highs.”
So his goal is the same as usual. Go with the flow.
