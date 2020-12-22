Washington State was selected by Pac-12 women’s basketball coaches and media members to finish 12th in arguably the nation’s strongest conference.
This certainly doesn’t appear to be a last-place team. Better yet, these surprise Cougs seem to be trending closer toward the league’s upper half.
Coming off an upset of No. 21 Oregon State, WSU led seventh-ranked Oregon for 31 minutes Monday at Beasley Coliseum, but couldn’t respond to a late Duck surge, missing a potential game-winning 3-pointer with six seconds left and falling 69-65.
“We’re showing ourselves to be not just a fluke team,” third-year coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I think we really are solid in a lot of areas of the game, and obviously to compete toe-to-toe with Oregon kinda proves that.”
Down two, Charlisse Leger-Walker passed out of a double-team to Ula Motuga, who had her open attempt from distance rattle off the rim, and the hot-shooting Ducks (7-0, 5-0) held on with free throws.
“I was really happy with the shot we got,” Ethridge said. “You’re rolling the dice if you just go for a 2 and try to play them in overtime, and continue to try to beat the giants and monsters that they are.”
Oregon’s Jaz Shelley and Erin Boley connected on back-to-back triples in the last minute to propel their team — which went 11-for-18 from deep — in front to stay. Senior Cougar point guard Krystal Leger-Walker answered with a 3, but Wazzu narrowly missed on securing the program’s best win in recent memory.
Still, the Cougs (3-1, 2-1) looked nowhere close to the consistent underdogs they were expected to be after losing the vast majority of last year’s production to graduation or transfers. They hung with a towering UO team on the glass, led by as many as nine points in the second quarter and held the Ducks well below their previous season average for points per game (86.7).
“I think this is a statement game in the sense of: If we’d have played 30 minutes of good basketball, we would’ve been down 15 against this team,” Ethridge said. “I’m really proud of the fact that we really put together a pretty solid 40-minute game against a top team in the country.”
Budding star Charlisse Leger-Walker, the Pac-12’s No. 2 scorer as a true freshman, piled up 20 points (7-for-16) and four assists. Motuga and Jessica Clarke tallied 11 apiece, and Krystal Leger-Walker had a well-rounded output, compiling 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Nyara Sabally, UO’s standout 6-foot-5 post, totaled 19 points and 14 boards. Boley and Shelley had 18 and 11 points, respectively.
WSU forced the Ducks into 16 turnovers against 11 of its own, and shot 39 percent to Oregon’s 47 percent. The Cougs once again played with a newfound swagger, exhibiting traits of balanced offense and defensive physicality.
They came an inch shy of handing the Ducks their first loss in 26 games.
“We went back and forth with them the whole 40 minutes, which we’re super proud of,” Krystal Leger-Walker said. “We left it all out there, all our effort. … We definitely gave ourselves multiple opportunities to win that game.
“The program’s come such a long way, and we’ve only had four games yet, so we’re definitely trying to just keep building, keep taking steps forward and keep improving every game.”
OREGON (7-0, 5-0)
Sabally 9-17 1-3 19, Boley 6-9 1-2 18, Paopao 2-8 0-0 4, Mikesell 1-5 0-0 3, Chavez 1-3 0-0 3, Shelley 4-9 0-0 11, Prince 2-3 0-0 4, Parrish 1-2 0-0 3, scherr 0-0 2-2 2, Dugalic 1-1 0-0 2, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 4-7 69.
WASHINGTON STATE (3-1, 2-1)
C. Leger-Walker 7-16 2-2 20, Motuga 5-10 1-1 11, K. Leger-Walker 3-12 2-2 10, Murekatete 2-7 2-2 6, Teder 2-5 0-0 5, Clarke 4-8 2-3 11, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Ch. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Ce. Molina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 9-10 65.
Oregon 14 18 17 20—69
Washington State 20 17 13 15—65
3-point goals — Oregon 11-18 (Boley 5-5, Paopao 0-2, Mikesell 1-3, Chavez 1-2, Shelley 3-4, Parrish 1-2), WSU 8-24 (C. Leger-Walker 4-10, Motuga 0-4, K. Leger-Walker 2-6, Teder 1-3, Clarke 1-1). Rebounds — Oregon 37 (Sabally 14), WSU 33 (K. Leger-Walker 6). Assists — Oregon 13 (Paopao 5), WSU 17 (K. Leger-Walker 5). Total fouls — Oregon 10, WSU 13.
Colton Clark reported from Lewiston. He may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.