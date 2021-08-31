Washington State edge-rusher coach A.J. Cooper says his three veteran players — Willie Taylor III, Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. — are making his job easier.
He also jokingly says his youngsters are making it harder. They’re doing such a good job learning from the vets, Cooper isn’t sure which of them to include in his rotation.
There’s a similar mix of savvy and young enthusiasm at linebacker. So the Cougars expect their front seven (technically, front six in their 4-2-5 scheme) to be vastly improved over the pandemic-decimated crew that finished the awkward 2020 season.
The Cougs open against Utah State on Saturday (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field in Pullman. There will be no coronavirus-related limits on crowd size.
Because of the players involved, the young-old dynamic on the front seven may be especially lively at the two edge positions. Jackson and Stone have two of the most electric personalities on the team, and Taylor’s been making his presence felt since the Cougs’ 2018 Alamo Bowl season.
“It’s not just what they do (on the field),” Cooper said of his three vets midway through preseason camp. “I think they understand the why behind it. They’re able to look on the other side of the line of scrimmage to see tendencies. They certainly want to be more detailed in how they prepare for things, and they did a fantastic job this summer of getting our young guys ready.”
Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 246-pound senior, suffered a season-ending injury just a few plays into 2020. If that created a window of opportunity for Jackson (6-4, 255), he definitely exploited it. He enters his junior season as one of the prime cogs of the defense.
He and Stone (6-3, 240), another junior, will likely start Saturday, and among the backups will be sophomore Quinn Roff (6-2 242).
“One of the things I always go through with these guys is, if you can teach something, you have to have a better understanding of it than if you’re just doing it,” Cooper said. “It’s really helped our leadership and it’s really raised the standards in our group.”
At defensive tackle, look for the Amir and Ahmir Show, among many other themes. The starters are expected to be senior Amir Mujahid (6-3, 280) and junior Ahmir Crowder (6-3, 295), backed up by junior Antonio Pule (6-4, 276) and senior Christian Mejia (6-3, 285). It’s a fairly experienced group that includes Dallas Hobbs (6-6, 285), known as much for his off-field exploits (graphic arts, activism) than his football.
Second-year defensive coordinator Jake Dickert would like to rotate five players at the edge and six inside, but don’t be surprised to see more than that in the opener — or to occasionally see four edge men on passing downs.
“The more the better,” Cooper said. “If we get to seven or eight (at the edge rotatation), that would be awesome in certain situations. The nice thing is, you’ve got different body styles that can do different things. The more we can have ready, the more competitive the group stays and the more, when an injury does occur, we can withstand it and keep helping the team win.”
At linebacker, the Cougars are led by the impossibly well-seasoned duo of WLB Jahad Woods (6-1, 225) and MLB Justus Rogers (6-2, 230), both grad students who’ve been around since 2016 and now wear the pandemic-spawned designation of “super senior.” Woods has started 40 consecutive games and is a three-time honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 team.
Another starter-caliber player, junior Travion Brown (6-3, 230), will back up Rogers, while up-and-coming sophomore Kyle Thornton (6-2, 225), will understudy Woods.
NO QB DECISION — Cougars coach Nick Rolovich said Monday he has yet to resolve the battle between Jayden de Laura and Jarrett Guarantano for the No. 1 quarterback role for the opener. It was only a week ago that he cut the race to two by eliminating Camm Cooper.
“Next few days,” Rolovich said when asked when he might decide. “I don’t want to go into Friday night with them not knowing and us not knowing.”
When he does make a call, he said he might not announce it.
