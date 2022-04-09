Cougar hardballers find some relief in offensive outburst

TUCSON, Ariz. — For an offense that had been averaging a shade more than three runs in its past 12 outings, the Washington State baseball team picked a perfect time to unleash the hounds.
The Cougars, who were shut out 12-0 in their previous game Tuesday at Gonzaga, unloaded for 14 hits and 11 unanswered runs Friday as they upset No. 9 Arizona 11-5 in the first of a three-game Pac-12 Conference series at Hi Corbett Field.
“They were aggressive,” Washington State coach Brian Green said. “We found a few holes early that gave us a little bit of confidence, then we started finding some quality contact. We had a lot of quality at-bats. It was fun. One through nine was really competitive.”
Freshman third baseman Elijah Hainline went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Cougars (11-18, 3-11), who had lost 11 of their past 12 games overall. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI. Junior catcher Jake Meyer went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Garen Caulfield went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Wildcats (21-9, 9-4), who have lost two in a row. Noah Turley hit a grand slam in the first inning.
Sophomore left-hander Cole McMillan (2-3) picked up the victory. He allowed five hits, three walks and five runs, all earned, in 5ž innings. McMillan struck out one.
“It’s a really good offense,” Green said. “They do a great job with their approach. Cole was tough. He didn’t find the zone early, but he stuck with it. Hats off to Cole.”
TJ Nichols took the loss. He allowed six hits, three walks and seven runs, all earned, in three innings of work.
It looked as if Washington State was going to be sent to another loss right off the bat as Turley’s home run, his sixth of the season, went to the deepest park of the park and gave Arizona a quick 4-0 lead.
But the Cougars took the lead for good with five third-inning runs. Sophomore outfielder Kyler Stancato led off with a single. After an out, Hainline and senior Jack Smith walked to load the bases, then senior outfielder Collin Montez followed with a walk for WSU’s first run. Junior Jacob McKeon and Meyer followed with back-to-back RBI singles, and sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell then hit a two-run single to put the Cougars in front 5-3.
Washington State scored three more times in the fourth. Consecutive doubles by junior shortstop Koldie Kolden and Hainline put runners on second and third. Smith then singled home a run and Montez followed with a sacrifice fly. An out later, Meyer produced an RBI single that made it 8-4.
Hainline’s two-out single to right in the fifth made it a five-run edge, and Van De Brake’s two-out, two-run single to right in the sixth put the Cougars up 11-4. Arizona countered with a Caulifield RBI double with two out in the bottom half for the final margin.
The Wildcats tried to rally in the eighth with two outs, as they got back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases, but junior right-hander Caden Kaelber got a ground out to end the threat.
The two teams meet again at 6:05 p.m. today.
Washington St. 005 312 000—11 14 0
Arizona 400 001 000—5 7 0
McMillan, Hoeft (6), Kaelber (8), Grillo (9) and Meyer; Nichols, Flanagan (4), Pimental (6), Guardado (8) and Susac. W—McMillan. L—Nichols.