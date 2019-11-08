PULLMAN — CJ Elleby scored a career-high 27 points and the Washington State men’s basketball team overpowered Seattle U 85-54 Thursday night
Washington State looked strong on both sides of the ball in its season opener under new coach Kyle Smith.
The Cougars had only three turnovers and led the entire game, shooting 41 percent, and outscoring Seattle 32-22 in the paint.
“We just did a great job wire to wire and we have to feel great about that,” Smith said. “We talk about three things: defending, rebounding and taking care of the ball. If you only turn the ball over three times you are always going to give yourself a chance.”
Elleby had an impressive performance, shooting 12 of 18 from the field and grabbing seven rebounds.
“The way we play right now has a lot to do with the chemistry we built over the summer and fall,” Elleby said. “I am just really comfortable out there with my teammates. They know where I like the ball and it was just easy.”
Issac Bonton added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Seattle (1-1) struggled with a stifling defensive effort by the Cougars. Washington State forced 19 points off turnovers and held the Redhawks to just 36 percent shooting, including 1 of 13 from the 3-point line.
“I didn’t see that rotten egg coming. Just really disappointed,” said Seattle coach Jim Hayford. “We laid down and 10 points got to 20 points and the rest of the game we just kind of went through the motions.”
Terrell Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Redhawks.
“I thought Terrell played his heart out for us,” Hayford said. “He is going to need a lot of help from our other guys. We play a really good team on Saturday so if we don’t get our act together we are going to get another serving of this.”
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho blows 2-0 lead
MOSCOW — Squandering a two-set lead to start the match, Idaho fell 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 18-16 to Montana in a Big Sky Conference home match.
Kyra Palmbush, Kennedy Warren and Avery Housley collected 13, 12 and 11 kills for the Vandals (12-13, 8-5 Big Sky). Amethyst Harper had 17 for the Grizzlies (5-19, 4-9).
Donnee Janzen tallied 37 assists for Idaho, and Warren had 14 digs.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Montana State.
WSU beats Beavers in 4
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Alexcis Lusby finished with 15 kills Thursday as the No. 24 Washington State volleyball team beat Oregon State 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 in a Pac-12 match at Gill Coliseum.
Jocelyn Urias added 10 kills for the Cougars (20-5, 9-4 Pac-12). Hannah Pukis finished with 36 assists and Alexis Dirige compiled 19 digs.
Haylie Bennett led the Beavers (9-15, 3-10) with 14 kills and Chloe Brown added 10 kills and 10 digs. Montanna Gubrud finished with 40 assists and Grace Massey tallied 17 digs.
After losing the first set and with the second tied at 17, Pia Timmer led a 5-0 run thanks to her serving, and the Cougars were able to even the match. The third set saw Washington State use a 9-1 run to take a 20-12 lead and cruise from there. The fourth saw the Cougars use a 6-0 run early that forced Oregon State to play catch-up, and it couldn’t.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at Oregon.
PREP FOOTBALLColton 38, Sun. Chr. 26
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Chris Wolf rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 144 yards as Colton downed Sunnyside Christian in a Southeast 1B League game.
The win probably assures the Wildcats a berth in the Washington crossover playoffs. The champion of each of three leagues automatically advance, and a committee Saturday will determine seven other qualifiers.
Trent Druffel made three receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats, and Connor White rushed for 35 yards. Defensive ends Jaxon Moehrle and Jackson Meyer led a solid Colton defensive effort.
On offense, turnovers and red-zone issues limited the Cats’ production.
“It wasn’t always pretty but we played with a lot of energy and played hard,” Colton coach Jim Moehrle said.
Colton 14 2 16 6—38
Sunnyside Chr. 6 6 8 6—26
PREP VOLLEYBALLPullman players honored by GNL
Three Pullman High School volleyball players made first team and a fourth was named MVP as the Great Northern League announced its all-league selections recently.
The Greyhounds’ Mikayla Uhlenkott earned the GNL’s top honor for her play this season. Teammates Addie Hawes, Hana Gecas and Maddy Oelke also made the first team.
First team — Shelby Draper, Cheney; Megan Lange, East Valley; Hope Harrington, East Valley; Addie Hawes, Pullman; Hana Gecas, Pullman; Maddy Oelke, Pullman.
MVP — Mikayla Uhlenkott, Pullman.
Coach of the Year — Heather Zorrozua, Cheney.