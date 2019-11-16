COLFAX — Grey skies, a steady drizzle and muddy turf prevailed for most of the duration of the NCAA West Region cross country championships Friday at the Colfax Golf Club.
This was no concern for Washington State coach Wayne Phipps or his athletes. The Cougs had spent the entire season practicing at least once per week at the Colfax site, usually in the early morning, when cold and damp conditions were the norm.
“This group was hoping for worse weather,” Phipps said. “The tougher it is, the better we do.”
WSU exceeded expectations on the men’s and women’s side, as represented by United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association polling. The men, who had been ranked eighth in the West region, placed seventh and think they are in serious contention for an at-large team bid to the NCAA national championship meet a week from today in Terre Haute, Ind. The previously unranked WSU women came in ninth.
It was a similar story for Idaho’s cross country teams, which were ranked 15th among both men and women going into Regionals. The Vandal men came away with a ninth-place team showing, while the women took 14th.
Ado medals, Stucker comes full circle
Portland’s Emmanuel Roudolff-Levisse and Andrew Jordan of UW spent most of the men’s 10K with a lead of several dozen meters over the rest of the field and in virtual lockstep with each other. It was not until they reached the final straightaway to the finish that a closing push from Jordan created noticeable space between the two. Jordan’s final time of 29:43.4 was a second-and-a-half better than Roudolff-Levisse’s 29:44.9.
But it was Roudolff-Levisse’s Portland team that took first place, securing a berth to the national meet with a score of 65. Stanford claimed the other automatic berth with a score of 78.
Amid the wave of runners that poured in after the dramatic top-two duel was Washington State sophomore Amir Ado, who clocked in at 30:09.9 for 24th place and his program’s lone medal of the day. Ado said his showing left him with “one of my best feelings ever,” and believed his team would either receive the last available at-large bid or be the highest-ranking team not to gain one.
The Vandals were led by senior Dwain Stucker’s 44th-place showing of 30:46.1. Stucker noted with nostalgia the first and final races of his collegiate career had been run at the Colfax course.
“You can’t really anticipate whether or not you’re going to do well or do bad in a 10k, so you’ve just got to give it all you’ve got in the moment,” Stucker said. “I think I did a good job.”
Grujic, Thacker lead area women
Stanford senior Ella Donaghu fell to her hands and knees as she crossed the finish line in first among women with a 6K time of 19:50.8. She was helped back to her feet moments later by teammate Jessica Lawson, who finished second in 19:54.2. The Cardinal women placed first overall among teams, while UW came in second, securing the other automatic team berth.
The Washington State women were led by sophomore Zorana Grujic, who finished 39th in 20:50.5.
“It was a very good experience for me, and I’m so proud of our team in men’s and women’s and I’m so thankful for all coaches,” Grujic said. “It’s a very big race, and we made our goals.”
Idaho’s Malania Thacker was 12 seconds behind Grujic at 21:02.0 for 53rd place. The top five Vandal women all finished within a 20-second span, with Kelsey Swenson taking the fifth spot on the team in 21:21.9.
At-large bids to be announced
For each race, the top two teams received automatic berths and the top four individuals who were not members of advancing teams move on to the national meet. At-large berths into the NCAA field will be officially announced on the selection show at 2 p.m. today, which will be livestreamed on NCAA.com.
MEN
Top 2 places — 1. Portland, 65; 2. Stanford, 78.
Washington State placing — 7th, 177.
Idaho placing — 9th, 329.
Individual champion — Andrew Jordan (Washington), 29:43.4.
Other individual qualifiers — 3. James Mwaura (Gonzaga), 29:53.2; 4. Miler Haller (Boise State), 29:55.0; 5. Colin Burke (UCLA), 29:58.5; 6. Jackson Mestler (Oregon), 29:58.5.
Washington State individuals — 24. Amir Ado, 30:09.9; 30. Matthew Watkins, 30:23.9; 36. Justin Janke, 30:39.6; 40. Colton Johnsen, 30:43.2; 47. Reid Muller, 30:51.7; 48. Zachary Stallings, 30:54.3; 90. Cameron Dean, 31:34.7.
Idaho individuals — 44. Dwain Stucker, 30:46.1; 60. Drew Schultz, 31:04.3; 72. Tim Stevens, 31:17.8; 73. Ben Shaw, 31:18.7; 80. Gabriel Dinnel, 31:22.0; 89. Grayson Ollar, 31:34.3; 98. Ryan Kline, 31:44.0.
WOMEN
Top 2 places — 1. Stanford, 39; 2. Washington, 49.
Washington State placing — 9th, 272.
Idaho placing — 14th, 345.
Individual champion — Ella Donaghu (Stanford), 19:50.8.
Individual qualifiers — 4. Aoibhe Richardson (San Francisco), 20:00.5; 7. Yukino Parle (Boise State), 20:05.8; 8. Christina Rice (UCLA), 20:06.2; 9. Anna Pataki (Portland), 20:07.3.
Washington State individuals — 39. Zorana Grujic, 20:50.5; 42. Kaili Keefe, 20:56.0; 49. Josie Brown, 20:59.9; 67. Natalie Ackerley, 21:12.3; 75. Erin Mullins, 21:18.6; 136. Jelena Grujic, 21:59.4; 140. Melissa Hruska, 22:01.1.
Idaho individuals — 53. Malania Thacker, 21:02.0; 60. Kara Story, 21:09.3; 76. Nathalia Campos, 21:21.1; 77. Krista Story, 21:21.6; 79. Kelsey Swenson 21:21.9; 108. Faith Dilmore, 21:44.0; 178. Maizy Brewer, 22:33.9.