On the same day Washington State’s current quarterback was named to another preseason watch list, its most famous QB learned he’ll be an NFL backup this season.

WSU quarterback Cam Ward was selected to the Manning Award watch list Tuesday, an award named in honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Also on Tuesday, WSU great Gardner Minshew learned he will be the backup to rookie Anthony Richardson on the Indianapolis Colts roster.

