Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) escapes pressure from Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Travez Moore (49) during the first quarter of a Pac-12 Conference game at Martin Stadium in Pullman on Saturday. The Cougars defeated the Sun Devils 28-18.
The Washington State secondary celebrates in the end zone after cornerback Marcus Strong (4) intercepted a pass by Colorado quarterback Steven Montez (12) and ran in back inside the 10-yard line during the fourth quarter of a Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Tribune/Pete Caster
Washington State offensive lineman Jack Wilson (56) attempts to block defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) during practice Thursday morning at Rogers Field in Pullman.
The end of July is supposed to signal excitement for the coming football season, but for the second straight year, questions abound in the Pac-12 Conference.
One year and one month after USC and UCLA announced their intention to leave the conference for the Big Ten starting in 2024, Colorado is reportedly considering a similar departure to its old conference — the Big 12.
The Boulder-based university is in “deep talks” about joining the Big 12, per a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, and college football insider Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported the move is a certainty, citing unnamed sources.
Colorado’s board of regents held a meeting Wednesday and is holding another meeting today.
The move would be another blow to the conference.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said during media day Friday he was confident in the loyalty of the 10 remaining members.
“Our schools are committed to each other and to the Pac-12,” Kliavkoff said. “We’ll get our media rights deal done, we’ll announce the deal. I think the realignment that’s going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle.”
WSU football practice to begin Wednesday
While the conference leaders are scrambling to keep the Pac-12 intact and finalize a TV deal, the Washington State Cougars are preparing to take the practice field.
The Cougs will begin fall camp next Wednesday with a morning practice at Rogers Practice Field, coach Jake Dickert announced Wednesday.
The team will hold 25 practices ahead of its Sept. 2 season opener against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo.
The first full-pads practice will be Aug. 8.
Those first weeks of practice will be important growth for a team that has a new offensive coordinator in Ben Arbuckle and a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Schmedding.
“When you step inside of our building, I think ‘energy’ is a key word,” Dickert said during media day. “It’s something that you feel, it’s something that’s real. … We have a bunch of veteran returning players that have carried that over.”
Nothing new — Cougars will be underdogs again
No need to get creative.
The Cougars were picked to finish in seventh in the Pac-12 in the media poll released during media days — the same spot WSU finished last season when it went 7-6 overall and 4-5 in conference play.
With several key departures from last year’s group and a host of newcomers joining the team — including the two new coordinators — WSU will be a new-look team in 2023.
But the team’s biggest leaders remain. Those are senior edges Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. on defense and quarterback Cam Ward on offense.
Jackson and Stone were picked to the preseason all-conference second team.
Stone and Ward were present for the media day.
“I’m not the big rah-rah type of leader,” Ward said of his leadership. “I feel like I take situations and address them as a team. I feel like the team respects me, I respect the team in a certain way. I feel like every leader has to be different.
“We have different leaders on our team, and each one does a different job.”
USC, led by Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, were voted to win the league, grabbing 25 of the 36 first-place votes.
Washington was picked to finish second and defending-champion Utah was picked third.
As for the seventh-picked Cougs, the mantra has long been “Cougs vs. everybody” — something that was brought up during the media day interviews.
“It’s really an identity that we want to keep going,” Stone said. “We feel like nobody wants the Cougs to win. We’re all we got, we’re all we need.”