The end of July is supposed to signal excitement for the coming football season, but for the second straight year, questions abound in the Pac-12 Conference.

One year and one month after USC and UCLA announced their intention to leave the conference for the Big Ten starting in 2024, Colorado is reportedly considering a similar departure to its old conference — the Big 12.

The Boulder-based university is in “deep talks” about joining the Big 12, per a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, and college football insider Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported the move is a certainty, citing unnamed sources.

