Henley getting national pub

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley celebrates with teammate Derrick Langford Jr. after deflecting a pass during the team’s second day of fall football camp Aug. 4 at Rogers Field in Pullman. Henley has emerged as a top player on the WSU defense this season.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The conference and national pundits are starting to take notice of Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Henley was named defensive player of the week by the Bednarik Award and the Pac-12 Conference, it was announced.

Henley continued his stellar start to his Cougar career in WSU’s 38-7 win against Colorado State, recording a career-high 13 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

