The conference and national pundits are starting to take notice of Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley.
Henley was named defensive player of the week by the Bednarik Award and the Pac-12 Conference, it was announced.
Henley continued his stellar start to his Cougar career in WSU’s 38-7 win against Colorado State, recording a career-high 13 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
It was the third consecutive game Henley, a senior Nevada transfer, led WSU in tackles.
The sacks also were a career high and were the most by a Coug since Hercules Mata’afa’s three-sack game at Utah in 2017.
Henley is fourth in the conference with 30 tackles, including Pac-12 highs of 7.5 tackles-for-loss and four sacks. He is tied for the second-best overall defensive grade in the country by Pro Football Focus College with a 90.8.
Henley is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in the NCAA.
“As far as what it means to me, the world is taking notice of the hard work I’ve been putting in over these past few months and the lessons I’ve been learning from my coaches, because without them, I don’t know if people would’ve took notice,” Henley said Tuesday. “They’re putting me in positions to make plays I didn’t make last year. They’re really pushing me to strive to be better than what I was and to keep growing. That’s big for me.”
Dickert addresses Oregon fans’ bigoted chants at BYU game
WSU’s next opponent, Oregon, made headlines for the wrong reason this past weekend during a home game against BYU.
Some Oregon football fans could be heard multiple times chanting “(expletive) the Mormons.”
“What happened at the Oregon Stadium is not OK,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “We’ve got a lot of guys of Mormon faith on our football as does (Oregon) coach (Dan) Lanning, and I know he’s probably disappointed in that.
“We make sure guys understand they’re going to be supported and protected here and we’re going to take care of them. I think that’s important.”
The University of Oregon has since apologized for the “offensive and disgraceful” chants.
“These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition,” the school said in a statement. “We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”
Oregon game nears sellout
WSU’s game against the No. 15 Ducks is nearing a sellout, Dickert said.
Gesa Field, which has a capacity of 32,952, has not had a sellout since before the pandemic. The last announced sellout was Nov. 16, 2019, against Stanford.
As of Tuesday, there were about 1,000 tickets remaining, Dickert said. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox.
“I couldn’t be more happy with the response of Coug nation and what our fans are going to bring to this football game,” Dickert said.