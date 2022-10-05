Safety Lee expected to return for WSU

Defensive back Jordan Lee tackles a bag during a Washington State football practice.

 August Frank/Tribune

Washington State’s secondary is set to get a boost just in time for its biggest game of the season.

Starting strong safety Jordan Lee is hopeful to return this week on the road against No. 6 Southern California (4:30 p.m., FOX). His return would bolster a WSU defense set to face Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who is a potential future No. 1 NFL draft pick.

Lee, a senior transfer from Nevada, missed the past three games after sustaining a lower body injury Sept. 10 against Wisconsin.

Tags

Recommended for you