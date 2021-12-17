Washington State drew seven home games, including four in the first five weeks, as the Pac-12 announced its 2022 football schedule Thursday, saying it’s not 100 percent official.
The Cougars face a challenging road game Sept. 10 against Wisconsin, but it will be cushioned by home contests versus Idaho on Sept. 3, Colorado State on Sept. 17, Oregon on Sept. 24 and California on Oct. 1.
The Cougs also get rival Washington at Pullman on Nov. 26. That’s a Saturday, marking the first time since 2017 the Apple Cup won’t be played the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Other games set for Gesa Field are against Utah on Nov. 5 and Arizona State on Nov. 12.
“The 2022 schedule will be formidable and we look forward to seven home games, including defending the Apple Cup at Gesa Field on Saturday, Nov. 26,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release.
The schedule is somewhat tentative, as the Pac-12 said it’s possible that TV deals will result in games being moved to Thursdays or Fridays.
In recent years, a spate of early-season home games has tended to bolster the Cougars’ confidence and momentum. In 2017, when their first five contests were in Pullman, they jumped out to a 6-0 start and finished 9-4.
Two of the more interesting games come right off the bat.
The Cougars haven’t played the Vandals since 2016. Washington State holds a commanding 72-17-3 edge in the series, and has won the past nine meetings against its Palouse rival, including the infamous 2013 game in which afterward, Mike Leach shook hands with Paul Petrino, then shouted an expletive at him.
The next week, the Cougars will invade Madison for the second time in the three meetings between the teams. In the previous meeting, Tyler Donovan threw for three touchdowns as the Badgers, who were ranked seventh at the time, beat WSU 42-21 in 2007.
The Cougs have a bye Oct. 22.
2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 — Idaho; 10 — at Wisconsin; 17— Colorado State; 24 — Oregon; Oct. 1 — California; 8 — at USC; 15 — at Oregon State; 29 — Utah; Nov. 5 — at Stanford; 12 — Arizona State; 19 — at Arizona; 26 — Washington.
De Laura a finalist for Polynesian player honor
Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura, a sophomore from Honolulu, was named one of seven finalists for the Polynesian College Football player of the year award.
Other finalists are offensive lineman Daniel Faalele of Minnesota, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett of Ohio State, linebacker Noah Sewell of Oregon, defensive end Mike Tafuo of Utah, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland and running back Jaylen Warren of Oklahoma State.
The award is presented by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, and the winner will be announced Wednesday.