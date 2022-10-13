WSU’s Henley added to Bednarik Award list

Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) chases after California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) in a Pac-12 conference game at Gesa Field in Pullman.

With the season he’s having, it’d be easy to think Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley already was a member of NCAA football’s most prestigious defensive award watch list.

Heck, he’s already won a player of the week honor from the Chuck Bednarik Award committee.

Henley officially was added to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list Wednesday, the Maxwell Football Club announced. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

