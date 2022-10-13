With the season he’s having, it’d be easy to think Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley already was a member of NCAA football’s most prestigious defensive award watch list.
Heck, he’s already won a player of the week honor from the Chuck Bednarik Award committee.
Henley officially was added to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list Wednesday, the Maxwell Football Club announced. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
The senior entered the week second in the Pac-12 in tackles (55) and tackles for loss (10). The tackles for loss rank No. 4 in the nation.
A native of Los Angeles, Henley previously was named a defensive player of the week by the award committee after making 13 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles Sept. 24 in a win against Colorado State.
Henley also is a member of the watch lists for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s best linebacker; Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, an award that combines character and performance; and the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 1.
Henley joins teammate edge Ron Stone Jr., who was named to the initial watch list before the season.
The Cougars gained the return of one big-name player but lost two more in Saturday’s 30-14 loss to No. 6 USC.
Strong safety Jordan Lee returned to the lineup, but WSU lost veteran slot receiver Renard Bell and running back Nakia Watson to injuries.
Lee came back after missing 3.5 games with a lower body injury suffered Sept. 10 against Wisconsin and the senior made an immediate impact with six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in limited minutes.
In the second quarter, Lee blew up a receiver run by USC star Jordan Addison for a 7-yard loss on third down.
“Being back out there, it just felt natural, it felt good, I felt healthy,” Lee said this week. “I’m getting better every week and I’m looking forward to playing a bigger role this week.”
Bell and Watson aren’t expected to be out for the season, but the two will miss extended time, WSU coach Jake Dickert said.
Bell (20 catches, 282 yards) suffered an unspecified upper body injury and appeared on the sideline with an arm in a sling after halftime. Watson (473 total yards, four touchdowns) suffered an unspecified lower body injury.
“Their leadership (on the sideline) is going to be much-needed and much-appreciated,” Dickert said.
Look for freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins and receiver Robert Ferrel, Lincoln Victor and Orion Peters to fill the void until Watson and Bell return.
A controversial targeting penalty on a second-half block by WSU right guard Grant Stephens means the Cougars will be without the senior for the first half Saturday against Oregon State.
On the play in the third quarter, Stephens came back to block USC defensive lineman Solomon Byrd, who was chasing WSU quarterback Cam Ward.
The block occurred face-to-face but was flagged as flagrant because of a shoulder hit to the head-and-neck area of “a defenseless player,” according to officials.
With Stephens out for two quarters, Dickert said they’re considering moving right tackle Ma’ake Fifita to the spot while also using backup linemen Quinn McCarthy and Fa’alili Fa’amoe.