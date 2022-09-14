WSU’s timely turnovers from unlikely places

Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) and defensive back Derrick Langford break up a pass to Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen during a game Saturday in Madison, Wis.

 Andy Manis

Sometimes, film review reveals the little details that might go unnoticed in the fast pace of a college football game.

Washington State had two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries in their 17-14 upset against No. 19 Wisconsin and they proved pivotal in the win.

On an interception of WSU quarterback Cam Ward in the third quarter, receiver Lincoln Victor came flying in from out of bounds to force a fumble by Wisconsin’s Jay Shaw. With three Badgers around the football, WSU center Konner Gomness “submarined” in to recover the ball.

