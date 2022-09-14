Sometimes, film review reveals the little details that might go unnoticed in the fast pace of a college football game.
Washington State had two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries in their 17-14 upset against No. 19 Wisconsin and they proved pivotal in the win.
On an interception of WSU quarterback Cam Ward in the third quarter, receiver Lincoln Victor came flying in from out of bounds to force a fumble by Wisconsin’s Jay Shaw. With three Badgers around the football, WSU center Konner Gomness “submarined” in to recover the ball.
The forced fumble and recovery kept the ball with the Cougars and led to a go-ahead touchdown by running back Nakia Watson later in the drive.
“We showed (the play) to the team,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said this week. “Lincoln ended up out of bounds — he could’ve stayed out of bounds, he could’ve said, ‘It’s not my ability to make this tackle’ — but he goes flying in there and strips the ball.”
Later in the game, WSU defensive lineman Quinn Roff punched the ball out of tight end Clay Cundiff’s hands for a turnover in the red zone that preserved WSU’s three-point lead.
Dickert said those were the kinds of plays that might have been missing in their narrow Week 1 win against Idaho.
“That’s what we talked about last week of responding to and I thought our guys did that,” Dickert said.
Washington State nabbed its first Pac-12 player of the week honors of the season after its win in Madison, Wis., it was announced.
WSU kick returner Renard Bell and offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston picked up the awards.
Bell, a seventh-year player, garnered his first-career Pac-12 accolade after his 73-yard kickoff return to start the second half set up a field goal for the Cougs. The Los Angeles native also caught two passes, including a 43-yarder early in the game.
It also was the first weekly honor for Kingston, who anchored the Cougar offensive line. Kingston, a junior from Anderson, Calif., did not allow a defensive pressure in any of the team’s 50 offensive snaps.
Injury updates, or lack thereof
The win against the Badgers didn’t come without a cost on the defensive side.
WSU lost top cornerback Derrick Langford, safety Jordan Lee and linebacker Travion Brown to injuries against Wisconsin.
The extent of the injuries and how long the players will be out is unknown. Dickert didn’t have an update on the trio during his weekly news conference Monday.
Langford sustained an injury in the second quarter and was seen with a walking boot on the sideline with an apparent lower body injury.
An emotional Lee left the game in the fourth quarter, also with a lower body injury, and was replaced by sophomore Tanner Moku.
Brown’s unknown injury happened shortly after Lee’s.
“I don’t have any updates on those guys yet,” Dickert said. “Hopefully get them back and get them out there.”
The Cougars return to Gesa Field this week to host Colorado State at 2 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) for their Hall of Fame weekend.
WSU will induct eight individuals and one team into its Hall on Friday, then honor the class during Saturday’s game.
The inductees include Eka Burduli (tennis, 2005-08), Tammy Crawford (rowing, 1990-2002), LaToya Harris (volleyball, 1999-2002), Kiersten Dallstream (soccer, 2006-09), Lisa Fraser (soccer, 1989-94), Anastasia Kostina (golf, 2003-06), Celestine N’Drin (track & field, 1986-90), Georgette Reed (swimming/track & field, 1988-91) and the 1991 women’s basketball team that advanced to the NCAA tournament.