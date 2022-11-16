Wringing his hands and occasionally glancing down at a paper in front of him, Washington State coach Jake Dickert opened his weekly news conference with a somber message of support and solidarity Monday.

Four University of Idaho students allegedly were murdered Sunday with an “edged weapon” in their rental home, police say. The same day, three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed on their campus in Charlottesville.

“I’m going to lead with something that’s weighing on our hearts and minds,” Dickert said. “Just want to say our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved in a terrible tragedy at the University of Virginia. Thinking of coach (Tony) Elliott and his team, and the impact goes way beyond football and it impacts the people in our building as well.

