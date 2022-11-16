Wringing his hands and occasionally glancing down at a paper in front of him, Washington State coach Jake Dickert opened his weekly news conference with a somber message of support and solidarity Monday.
Four University of Idaho students allegedly were murdered Sunday with an “edged weapon” in their rental home, police say. The same day, three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed on their campus in Charlottesville.
“I’m going to lead with something that’s weighing on our hearts and minds,” Dickert said. “Just want to say our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved in a terrible tragedy at the University of Virginia. Thinking of coach (Tony) Elliott and his team, and the impact goes way beyond football and it impacts the people in our building as well.
“... Four young people passed away in our neighborhood at the University of Idaho. Prayers out to them and their families. I take the coaching hat off and go to the dad, the husband, the father. … There’s a lot of people hurting in this world and our thoughts and prayers as a program are with them. It takes you back to why we’re here.”
Dickert stressed he and his staff take the safety of their student athletes seriously.
“Families trust our program with our young men,” he said. “It’s a responsibility that I take very seriously being a dad of three. I want to make sure that’s first and foremost with where our program’s at today.”
WSU’s Jackson tabbed with weekly honor
On a defensive line as deep as Washington State’s, it’s often difficult for a single member to stand out enough to get individual accolades.
That wasn’t the case for junior edge Brennan Jackson this week.
Jackson was named the Pac-12 Conference defensive lineman of the week after tallying five tackles, including a career-high two sacks, and one forced fumble in the Saturday win against Arizona State, it was announced.
Jackson ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in tackles for loss (10.5) and is tied for seventh in sacks (five).
“Obviously, it’s a team effort at the end of the day,” Jackson said. “These accolades are great and all but I was more happy with the ‘W’ at the end of the day.
“Without the guys that go out there every single day and give us a great look on scout team, this wouldn’t be possible, so I gotta give a shout out to those guys.”
Dickert said receiver Robert Ferrel and safety Jordan Lee will practice “in some capacity” this week and they’ll see how much they progress before Saturday’s game at Arizona.
Ferrel, a senior slot receiver and returner, was injured in the first half against the Sun Devils. Although it’s unclear when and how he was hurt, Ferrel didn’t return to the game after an Arizona State player put his full weight on the 5-foot-8 receiver after a play was done in the first half. He appeared in street clothes on the sideline for the second half.
Lee, a senior safety, has been injured twice this season and missed half of the team’s 10 games.
Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins returned against the Sun Devils, rushing for 43 yards on seven attempts.