When Washington State football coach Jake Dickert sat down for his weekly news conference this week, he wasn’t wearing his usual crimson-colored attire.

Instead, Dickert wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with a classic pirate logo with a Jolly Roger wearing a crimson bandana with the WSU Cougar logo on it.

The shirt was a nod to legendary WSU coach Mike Leach, known as “the Pirate,” who the Cougars will honor at Saturday’s game against No. 19 Wisconsin at Gesa Field in Pullman.

Tags

Recommended for you