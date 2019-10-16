Stepping off the Washington State team bus these days, Dallas Hobbs unquestionably looks like the starting nose tackle. When he got a chance to assume that role last week at Arizona State, he assumed it convincingly.
The hulking sophomore made the Cougars’ first tackle of the game and later tallied his second career sack, using his starting debut to provide one of the more encouraging defensive developments in a 38-34 loss.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder has had no lack of role models on defense during his two-plus years on campus. But several of them graduated after last season, and Hobbs is among a number of young players who have emerged at various times this season. A consistent, effective rotation is the next goal.
“I feel like I’ve definitely grown, but I’ve had a lot of leaders ahead of me that have shown me the way and led me on the right path,” Hobbs said after the ASU game. “That’s all part of my growth, the people ahead of me and the people around me. As a defense, we definitely improved this week. That’s what helped me do well today, because all the defensive linemen with me were just going hard.”
The Cougars (3-3, 0-3) try to snap a three-game losing streak when they play host to Colorado (3-3, 1-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) at Martin Stadium.
On Arizona State’s second possession against WSU, Hobbs drew a double team that kept him at bay for a couple of seconds before he used a spin move to slip past Dohnovan West for a coverage sack.
“He’s starting to kind of get used to his body,” senior defensive end Karson Block said Tuesday. “He’s gotten pretty big really fast. He’s playing really well right now — really well with pad level, with his steps. I’m excited for him.”
So is Cougars coach Mike Leach.
“Hobbs has continued to elevate,” he said. “He’s gotten better and better since camp. Young players a lot of times will develop and hit an upswing, and I think Dallas is on one right now.”
Arconado sighting
Senior slotback Brandon Arconado, who had been WSU’s leading receiver through three games, was on the field in full gear during the first few minutes of Tuesday’s practice, the only segment that’s open to reporters.
He has missed 2½ games since sustaining an undisclosed injury against UCLA. The Cougars have good depth at the slotback positions (Y and H), with Renard Bell in particular picking up the slack at Y. Travell Harris also has been productive, and second-year freshman Kassidy Woods has been getting his feet wet lately. But Arconado’s work in the middle of the field has been missed.
“Renard and Travell and Kassidy do an awesome job playing the positions we ask them to do,” quarterback Anthony Gordon said after practice. “But with that being said, Arconado’s had more reps at Y, so obviously Arconado is more acclimated to the Y position itself.
“Renard’s done a phenomenal job filling in, doing everything we ask him to do,” he said. “He does everything with effort, with a smile on his face. And getting Arconado back’s pretty nice too. We love all the guys we have at these positions.”
X factors
The X receiver position continues to pose a quandary for Leach, who rarely goes this deep into a season without determining a two-man rotation at each of his four receiver spots. Still jockeying at X are Rodrick Fisher, Tay Martin and Calvin Jackson Jr.
Fisher made his second consecutive start at ASU, but the position’s most established player, Martin, made no appearance until a desperation final drive. In his place was Jackson, who had seen no action since the season opener and had been a candidate for a redshirt season, Leach acknowledged last week.
With the NCAA’s revamped rules, the true senior might yet redshirt. But that didn’t keep him from making five catches for 35 yards against the Sun Devils.
“We felt like Calvin had had the better week of practice,” Leach said in the postgame news conference. He indicated this week he’ll continue to keep his options open at that position.
