TEMPE, Ariz. — Sophomore outside hitter Pia Timmer and freshman outside hitter Julianna Dalton tallied 14 kills apiece, and sophomore setter Hannah Pukis piled up 45 assists as the Washington State volleyball team edged Arizona State, 17-25, 26-24, 25-10, 23-25, 16-14, in a five-set Pac-12 match Thursday.
Sophomore middle blocker Magda Jehlarova added 11 kills and seven blocks for the Cougars (2-1, 2-1), hitting .400, and sophomore outside hitter Kalyah Williams also had 11 kills.
Pukis notched 20 digs and sophomore libero Aria McComber chipped in 15.
Iman Isanovic collected 22 kills for the Sun Devils (1-2, 1-2).
Back-to-back kills from Timmer and Williams decided the final set. Earlier, a kill by Charity Bradley helped put the Cougars over the top in the second set.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho game postponed
Idaho’s Big Sky Conference game at Weber State was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. More testing will take place to see if the two-game set can be played this weekend. Tentatively, the two teams are supposed to play at 11 a.m. Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WSU’s Markoff enters portal
Clay Markoff, a Washington State backup running back who has made a bigger impression on teammates and fans than on the stat sheet, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The popular senior from Olympia alluded to his decision Thursday on Twitter.
“Cougar born, Cougar bred, and when I die, a Cougar dead,” he wrote. “Thank you Wazzu.”
A 5-foot-9, 238-pound bruiser, Markoff rushed 14 times for 40 yards the past three seasons. He enrolled at WSU as a walk-on and was placed on scholarship in 2019, a season that was mostly lost to injury for him.
He’s the fourth WSU player to enter the portal since the end of the abbreviated 2020 season. The others are quarterback Gunner Cruz, safety Tyrese Ross and placekicker Blake Mazza.