Mya Hollingshed had 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Colorado Buffaloes took the lead late in the first half and never gave it up in a 60-57 Pac-12 victory against the Washington State Cougars at Beasley Coliseum.
“I’m sad for our team and I’m sad we couldn’t figure this out,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Too many of our key players had a bad game collectively. Colorado’s zone bothered us and we couldn’t get good looks. I feel like we have digressed some in the post, and while you don’t need a ton of points from the post against a zone, you need to have someone in there to make a hole and get baskets in some way.”
Aubrey Knight added 11 points off the bench before fouling out for Colorado (9-9, 7-8 Pac-12). Peanut Tuitele chipped in 10 points and five rebounds, and Tayanna Jones also had 10 points.
Freshman sensation Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars (9-10, 7-10) with 21 points and 13 rebounds, but no one else scored in double figures. Outside of the star guard, Washington State was just 13-for-43 (30.2 percent) from the field. The Cougars now have lost four consecutive games, six of seven and nine of 11 since they upset No. 7 Arizona on Jan. 10.
Washington State led for a good portion of the first half, but its lead never was larger than five. The two teams traded the lead a bit in the second, but it was Hollingshed’s layup with 31 seconds before halftime that put Colorado in the lead for good at 30-29.
The Buffaloes went up by six midway through the third and was up 43-36 going to the fourth. Colorado steadily increased its lead 51-41 with 6:33 to go on Knight’s jumper, but the Cougars charged back and pulled to within 53-51 as Leger-Walker was fouled on a 3-point attempt and she made all three free throws.
The Buffaloes led by four with 1:20 to go, but junior forward Ula Motuga hit a layup with 32 seconds left made it 57-55. Hollingshed was fouled on the ensuing possession, and she made 1 of 2 at the line. After a timeout, senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker missed a 3, but Knight fouled sophomore guard Michaela Jones trying to get the rebound. Jones made 1 of 2 to make it 58-56 awith 12 seconds to go. After a pair of timeouts, Jones fouled Lesila Finau at the 10-second mark. However, she missed both free throws and Motuga grabbed the reboound and was fouled. She missed the first and made the second. Krystal Leger-Walker fouled Finau on the ensuing inbounds play, and Finau hit 1 of 2 that made it 59-57 with seven seconds remaining. However, with one final chance, Hollingshed stole the ball from Krystal Leger-Walker and was fouled. Hollingshed made a free throw for the final margin.
The Cougars host Utah at noon Sunday.
COLORADO (9-9, 7-8)
Hollingshed 11-16 5-8 28, Tuitele 4-8 0-0 10, Jones 2-4 5-6 10, Finau 0-2 1-4 1, Formann 0-7 0-0 0, Knight 4-8 2-2 10, Whittaker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 13-20 60.
WASHINGTON STATE (9-10, 7-10)
C. Leger-Walker 6-15 6-7 21, Teder 4-8 0-0 9, Motuga 3-8 1-2 7, K. Leger-Walker 1-12 0-0 2, Murekatete 0-5 1-2 1, Jones 2-5 2-4 8, Sarver 1-2 2-3 5, Nankervis 1-1 0-1 2, Levy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-58 12-19 57.
Colorado 17 13 13 17—60
WSU 16 13 8 20—57
3-point goals — Colorado 5-15 (Tuitele 2-3, Jones 1-1, Knight 1-2, Hollingshed 1-3, Finau 0-1, Formann 0-5), Washington State 7-28 (C. Leger-Walker 3-7, Jones 2-5, Sarver 1-1, Teder 1-5, Levy 0-1, Motuga 0-2, K. Leger-Walker 0-7). Fouled out — Knight, Teder. Rebounds — Colorado 30 (Hollingshed 12), Washington State 41 (C. Leger-Walker 13). Assists — Colorado 14 (Finau 4), Washington State 13 (K. Leger-Walker 4). Total fouls — Colorado 15, Washington State 20.