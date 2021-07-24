Cougar WR Bell lost for season because of injury

COUGAR NOTES
The top returning receiver for Washington State’s football team, Renard Bell, announced Friday on Twitter he would miss the season with a torn ACL.
“To all my Coug Family (heart emoji) it breaks my heart to have to tell you this, but recently I was informed that I completely tore my ACL,” he tweeted. “Thankfully, I have already received surgery for this injury and have started my rehabilitation process.
“Due to the healing time of this particular injury, I won’t be able to play in Martin Stadium this year. But I’ll be rooting for all my brothers from the sideline and WILL be back on the field next season, better than before.”
Bell, a graduate student, was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection by Phil Steele and an honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick after leading the Cougars in 2020 with a team-best 33 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns. He was first in the conference receptions per game at 8.2, third with 84.2 yards receiving per game and fourth in overall catches. The 5-foot-8, 162-pounder out of Los Angeles tied for eighth in the Pac-12 with five catches of 20 or more yards a year ago.
He had two of his best games of the season against the Oregon schools. Bell caught six passes, five of them for first downs, for 60 yards in a 38-28 victory in the season opener Nov. 7 at Oregon State. In the home opener the next week against then-No. 11 Oregon, he had career highs in catches (10) and receiving yards (158) with a 4-yard touchdown in a 43-29 nationally televised loss.
Bell then re-set his career mark for receptions with 11 for 76 yards and a late touchdown in a 38-13 loss at then-No. 16 USC on Dec. 6.
In his career, he has 147 catches for 1,656 yards and 16 scores. Bell averaged 11.3 yards per reception. His best season came as a junior in 2019 with 54 receptions for 579 yards and six scores as one of the team captains.
Bell’s loss for the season will be felt, as the Cougars are relatively young at the position, especially after the departures of Lucas Bacon and Jamire Calvin, who transferred and reunited with former coach Mike Leach at Mississippi State. But WSU does have a couple of options returning this season for second-year coach Nick Rolovich.
They include senior Travell Harris and graduate student Calvin Jackson Jr. Last season, Harris caught 29 passes with two touchdowns, finished second in the Pac-12 at 7.2 receptions per game. He was second in the conference in receiving yards per game at 85.0 and fifth in all-purpose yards per game at 146.5. Harris was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick and was a third-team selection by Phil Steele. He had three touchdowns in the Oregon State game.
Jackson, who is a sixth-year player, had 26 catches in 2018. WSU also can use running back Nick Borghi as a pass-catcher, and he is on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The senior, who only appeared in one game in 2020, has 140 career catches and nine touchdowns.
The backup to Bell a year ago at his spot, sophomore Joey Hobert, who is the son of former UW quarterback Billy Joe Hobert, is expected to compete now for the starting position. Walk-on Lincoln Victor, who enrolled in January and is familiar with Rolovich after playing for the coach for two seasons at Hawaii, also could see time.
Greene named to Rimington watch list
Redshirt senior center Brian Greene was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, the committee announced.
The Rimington Trophy is given to the nation’s top center.
Greene was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2020 after starting all four of the Cougars’ games at center. He recorded a team-high four knockdown blocks against then-No. 11 Oregon, had a team-best six knockdown blocks at No. 20 USC, then had three in the 45-28 loss in the Dec. 19 season finale at Utah.
