Cougars assistant announces his cancer diagnosis

Burdette Greeny

Washington State assistant volleyball coach Burdette Greeny revealed during a Twitter video Monday that he is battling cancer.

Greeny is a former WSU baseball player and former assistant coach at Lewis-Clark State College. He is the husband of longtime Cougs vollyeball coach Jen Greeny.

Burdette Greeny told his team a week prior, but they kept the news behind closed doors until he was able to talk to his two daughters in person.

