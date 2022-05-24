CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Michaela Bayerlova of Washington State won her opening match of the NCAA tennis tournament Monday, defeating Eden Richardson of Miami 6-2, 6-0.
In winning a first-round match in the NCAA for the third consecutive year, she remains the only Cougar ever to prevail in the first round.
Bayerlova is 18-2 for the season, including 7-1 against nationally ranked opponents.
WSU pitcher Taylor named best of week
Washington State sophomore Grant Taylor was named Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week after firing a two-hit shutout against Arizona.
PREP SPORTSFive Bears honored
Five Moscow players were named first-team All-4A Inland Empire League in baseball.
They were: pitcher Levi Anderson, catcher Tyson Izzo, outfielder Cody Isakson, and infielders Mike Kiblen and Barrett Abendroth.
All selections were first-team.
Highfill named softball MVP
Megan Highfill of Moscow was named Most Valuable Player as the 4A Inland Empire League named its all-conference softball team.
Kaci Kiblen was tabbed Newcomer of the Year.
Also making the first (and only) unit for Moscow were pitcher Maya Kees, outfielder Addison Branen, infielder Angel Sparks and utility player Amanda Pouchnik.
Colton, Pomeroy players feted
Two players from Colton and one from Pomeroy made the All-Southeast 1B League team.
Colton pitcher Angus Jordan and catcher Dan Bell made the unit, as did Pomeroy catcher and pitcher Trevin Kimble.
Three Colton players make grade
Three Colton players and two from Garfield-Palouse made the All-Southeast 1B League softball team.
Wildcats pitcher Maggie Meyer, catcher Rachel Becker and shortstop Sidni Whitcomb made the team, as did Garfield-Palouse players Kenzi Pedersen and Madison Cloninger.