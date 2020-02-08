PULLMAN — After going down by as many as 15 early in the third quarter, Washington State’s women’s basketball team caught fire, concocting a long-lasting rally on the backs of seniors Chanelle Molina and Borislava Hristova to overtake Pac-12 foe Colorado in the fourth quarter and claim a 69-59 win on Friday night at Beasley Coliseum.
The comeback is tied for the program’s third-largest of all time.
“I think it’s kind of a statement game for us,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We hadn’t really won a game like this.”
Molina tallied a game-high 27 points on 8-of-13 from the field and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds and five assists. She scored 11 straight Cougar points between the last two minutes in the third and the first two minutes of the fourth.
Hristova, who had 17 points and nine rebounds, put in back-to-back 3s to spark the surge down the stretch. WSU (11-12, 4-7) outscored Colorado (14-8, 3-8) 28-13 in the final period, taking its first lead of the half with 3:40 to play.
Colorado didn’t net a field goal in the last three minutes of the game.
“We finally found a way to bust Colorado’s zone a little bit, after it stymied us in the first half,” Ethridge said. “I just love the attitude and love the determination and toughness that we showed tonight.”
Jovana Subasic chipped in 13 points for a Cougar team that assisted on 18 of its 24 baskets and made 12 steals. The Buffaloes, who went cold late and shot 23-for-62, were led by Mya Hollingshed (18 points) and Jaylyn Sherrod (12).
WSU will meet Utah at noon on Sunday in Pullman.
Molina became the first player in program history to collect 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists in a career.
COLORADO (14-8, 3-8)
Sherrod 5-10 2-4 12, Clarke 3-13 1-4 7, Hollingshed 6-12 4-4 18, Knight 1-6 2-6 5, Tuitele 3-8 1-2 7, Caylao-Do 1-3 0-0 2, Finau 0-4 0-0 0, Volcy 0 0-0 0, Whittaker 4-6 0-2 8. Totals 23-62 10-22 59.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-12, 4-7)
Cha. Molina 8-13 9-9 27, Levy 1-2 0-0 3, Subasic 5-11 0-0 13, Hristova 6-18 3-3 17, Murekatete 3-6 0-0 6, Nankervis 1-4 0-0 2, Muzet 0-3 1-2 1, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Che. Molina 0 0-0 0, Ce. Molina 0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-14 69.
Colorado 19 19 8 13—59
WSU 18 7 16 28—69
3-point goals — Colorado 3-12 (Clarke 0-5, Hollingshed 2-3, Knight 1-3, Finau 0-1), WSU 8-20 (Cha. Molina 2-4, Levy 1-2, Subasic 3-7, Hristova 2-6, Muzet 0-1). Rebounds — Colorado 41 (Knight 9), WSU 38 (Hristova 9). Assists — Colorado 10 (Sherrod 4), WSU 18 (Cha. Molina 5). Total fouls — Colorado 16, WSU 15. Fouled out — none.