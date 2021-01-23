Washington State held Pac-12 rival Oregon 22 points under its scoring average. Defensive tenacity was key in a lead the Cougar women’s basketball team maintained for 28 minutes against the 13th-ranked Ducks on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
Key in WSU’s downfall was that its offense provided no complement. It did quite the contrary during the Cougars’ most brutal shooting performance of the season.
Wazzu went 17-for-67 (25.4 percent) from the field, allowing Oregon to gather enough momentum to slip in front early in the final period, then inch away to steal a 58-50 win.
“We’re just not making enough shots right now and I think people are starting to challenge us,” Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge said. “And until we can prove we can make some and bust out of a shooting slump, this is what we’re going to see.
“Obviously, you hold Oregon to 58 points, you’re doing some good things. We’ve just got to find some answers on the offensive end.”
WSU (7-4, 5-4 Pac-12) made one of its last 11 field-goal attempts as the Ducks (10-3, 8-3) gradually pulled away, and didn’t miss a free throw in the final three minutes.
The Cougars led by as many as 10 points late in the first quarter, holding Oregon to just five in that period. Wazzu surged ahead by eight midway through the third, responding to mini Duck rallies with a short-lived stretch of nifty playmaking and ball-sharing in transition.
Star Wazzu freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a 3-pointer and soon after blocked a midrange Duck attempt, tipping it to herself and following the defensive highlight by making another 3 with about three minutes left in the quarter.
But WSU missed out on several chances to supply itself some cushion. Post Sedona Prince spearheaded an Oregon spurt that tied it at 38 entering the final quarter.
“We let (Prince) get too many good looks,” Ethridge said of the 6-foot-7 sophomore, who had 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting. “I think that got them right back into it.”
A corner 3 from Cherilyn Molina knotted it at 44 with 4:09 on the clock, but WSU didn’t make another field goal until there were only 19 seconds to play — and the result was all but settled. The Cougs hit three shots in the final 10 minutes.
“It’s not like (Oregon) ever really got it going. It’s just: We didn’t match their pretty minimal scoring,” Ethridge said. “We dried up. We never really had a great quarter, and you’re just not going to hold this team down forever.”
Leger-Walker, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, finished with 24 points on 8-for-26 shooting, adding eight rebounds and three steals. She was WSU’s lone double-digit scorer.
“There’s just not much weakness to her game, but I still think she’s getting these points with a lot of shots,” Ethridge said.
“You’ve got to have more than one person in double figures to be successful.”
Center Bella Murekatete had eight points and five boards, and standout senior point guard Krystal Leger-Walker mustered five points on 2-for-10 shooting. All of her points came in the first 12 minutes.
WSU shot 10-for-25 from inside the arc, and 7-for-32 beyond it — several of its attempts, from the paint or from deep, came in sufficiently open space.
“They were forcing us to take jump shots off the bounce, and I think that’s a shot Charlisse can really make. I think that’s a shot Krystal can make,” Ethridge said. “We just didn’t make a lot of those shots tonight and it feels pretty horrible when you don’t put up more than 50 points.”
Oregon went 23-for-59 from the floor (39 percent) but was pestered at the perimeter, where it shot 2-for-14. The Ducks assisted on 17 baskets and also won the battle on the glass 49-35. Guard Taylor Mikesell contributed 11 points.
WSU has dropped three consecutive close games — two of them in overtime — after receiving its first Associated Press Top 25 ranking in program history on Jan. 11. The Cougars led Oregon in Pullman for 31 minutes on Dec. 21, but missed a potential game-winning 3 and fell 69-65.
This time, Wazzu locked up Oregon’s potent offense, which averages 79.67 points per game and a Pac-12-best 47.7 percent from the field.
“Who would’ve ever thought we’d be sitting here mad at ourselves for dropping four games?” Ethridge said. “We have a chance to be a great team if we can put together full games and get our offense going. But we’re a really good team that’s very competitive, that’s going to guard you.
“That’s all I want on Sunday (at Oregon State). If we do that, we’ll take our chances on the offensive end.”
WASHINGTON ST. (7-4, 5-4)
Motuga 1-6 1-2 3, Teder 0-4 2-2 2, K. Leger-Walker 2-10 0-0 5, C. Leger-Walker 8-26 3-3 24, Murekatete 3-12 2-4 8, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 1-3 0-0 2, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Ch. Molina 2-6 1-1 6. Totals 17-67 9-12 50.
OREGON (10-3, 8-3)
Sabally 2-3 1-2 5, Paopao 4-13 0-0 8, Boley 1-6 4-4 6, Chavez 0-5 1-4 1, Prince 7-12 0-0 14, Mikesell 3-9 4-4 11, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Scherr 0-1 0-0 0, Dugalic 3-4 0-0 6, Parrish 1-3 0-0 3, Shelley 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 23-59 10-14 58.
Washington State 14 10 14 12—50
Oregon 5 16 17 20—58
3-point goals — Washington St. 7-32 (Motuga 0-3, Teder 0-4, K. Leger-Walker 1-8, C. Leger-Walker 5-14, Clarke 0-1), Oregon 2-14 (Paopao 0-3, Boley 0-1, Chavez 0-2, Mikesell 1-5, Dugalic 0-1, Parrish 1-2). Rebounds — Washington St. 35 (C. Leger-Walker 8), Oregon 49 (Sabally 8). Assists — Washington St. 10 (K. Leger-Walker 4), Oregon 17 (Paopao 6). Total fouls — Washington St. 13, Oregon 15.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.