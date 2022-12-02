SAN DIEGO — For the fifth time in the past seven seasons, the Washington State volleyball team emerged from the first round of the NCAA tournament victorious.

Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 14 kills as the 24th-ranked Cougars rolled past UNLV 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 at the University of San Diego’s Jenny Craig Pavilion on Thursday.

With the victory, the seventh-seeded Cougars (23-9) will play No. 2 seed San Diego (28-1) at 7:30 p.m. today in the second round at the same site. Washington State, winners of six of its past seven matches, will be looking to advance to a regional semifinal round for the first time since 2018 and for the fifth time in program history. The Toreros beat Northern Colorado 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 25-11.

