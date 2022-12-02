SAN DIEGO — For the fifth time in the past seven seasons, the Washington State volleyball team emerged from the first round of the NCAA tournament victorious.
Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 14 kills as the 24th-ranked Cougars rolled past UNLV 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 at the University of San Diego’s Jenny Craig Pavilion on Thursday.
With the victory, the seventh-seeded Cougars (23-9) will play No. 2 seed San Diego (28-1) at 7:30 p.m. today in the second round at the same site. Washington State, winners of six of its past seven matches, will be looking to advance to a regional semifinal round for the first time since 2018 and for the fifth time in program history. The Toreros beat Northern Colorado 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 25-11.
Timmer filled the stat sheet in this one. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Emlichheim, Germany, had an attack percentage of .367, adding nine digs and three aces.
Senior outside hittter Laura Jansen had 11 kills and five digs. Sophomore opposite side hitter Katy Ryan tallied nine kills with a .368 hitting percentage and four total blocks.
Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova, who was named the Pac-12 scholar athlete of the year earlier in the day, finished with seven kills on a .500 attack percentage and five total bocks. Junior outside hitter Weronika Wojdyla had a career-high eight total blocks.
Junior setter Argentina Ung had 30 assists and eight digs. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham contributed 16 digs and senior defensive specialist Julia Norville chipped in 10 digs.
The Cougars steadily improved their hitting percentage as the match progressed. It was .211 in the first set, .379 in the second and .424 in the third for a .330 percentage for the match.
The Runnin’ Rebels (26-5) were led by 10 kills apiece from Jordyn Freeman and Isabel Martin. Jhenna Gabriel tallied 36 assists and 13 digs.
Washington State now is 19-1 after taking a 1-0 set lead and is a perfect 16-0 with a 2-0 set advantage this season. It was the Cougars’ 15th sweep of the year.
UNLV had a 6-1 lead in series history coming in, including a 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 win a year ago.
The first set was back-and-forth, as the Cougars took a 7-2 lead thanks to a 5-0 swing with Timmer behind the service line. UNLV marched back and went up 14-11. A combined block from Ung and Jehlarova followed by a kill from Jansen tied the match at 17.
Neither team was able to take more than a two-point advantage from there in the remainder of the set. Timmer finished a kill to tie it at 24, she then had an ace and the Cougars won the set thanks to an attack error.
Washington State never trailed in the rest of the match. The Cougars scored the first four points of the second, held a 10-4 lead, then held off a hard charging Rebels team who had pulled within 21-19 to score the final four points.
In the third, Washington State scored nine of the first 11 points and cruised. UNLV did pull within 19-16 but could get no closer.