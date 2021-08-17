Play of the Day? That’s a tough call, because the scrimmage was closed to the media. But linebacker Travion Brown provided the quote of the day.
The defense “flowed like water,” he said.
From the sound of it, the offense got all wet.
“I don’t think there’s any question the defense won the day,” Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said in a Zoom news conference Saturday after the Cougars’ first preseason football scrimmage. “A lot of self-inflicted wounds offensively. That probably compounded the feeling walking off the field.”
The mock game, originally scheduled for Gesa Field, was moved to the Cougars’ indoor practice bubble because of smoke from area wildfires. That meant practice was closed to the media to minimize hazards related to the pandemic.
Transfer linebacker Ben Wilson tallied two of the defense’s six sacks, and Brown gave high grades to the defensive line.
Offensively, the numbers were OK. Camm Cooper passed 6-for-7 and threw touchdown passes to Donovan Ollie of 70 and 7 yards. Jayden de Laura went 5-for-7 and Jarrett Guarantano 4-for-10.
But if any of those three quarterbacks is separating himself from the others, Rolovich isn’t admitting as much.
The Cougars open the season Sept. 4 at home against Utah State.
Vandals focus on situational drills, but intensity level nonetheless gratifies coach
Because of air quality issues resulting from wildfire smoke, the first scrimmage of the season for University of Idaho football was moved indoors to the Kibbie Dome on Saturday.
Statistics were not kept for the event, which was closed to public and media attendance.
“It focused more on situational stuff today,” Idaho sports information director Joe St. Pierre said. “It wasn’t quite a true scrimmage; it was essentially more of just a bigger practice.”
Vandals coach Paul Petrino gave an upbeat assessment of the event afterward.
“I thought guys were playing with really good effort and intensity,” he said. “Some good tackling, some good blocking. You heard a lot of pads pop, and that’s really what you want to hear the first day. See guys tackle, see guys block, so I thought there was a lot of good things.
“You saw Charles Akanno making a lot of good plays, coming off the edge, doing a lot of good things,” Petrino said. “Probably him and (defensive back Jalen) Hoover were the two guys that stood out the most to me.”
St. Pierre noted that the Vandals will play another, more full-fledged scrimmage this coming Saturday.