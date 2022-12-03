Before Friday, the last time the Washington State women’s basketball team beat Montana was well before WSU’s current players were born.

That’s no longer the case for the Cougs against an unlikely nonconference rival.

WSU (6-1) used a big third-quarter run, deadly 3-point shooting and stiff defense to pull away in the second half for a 77-57 victory against the Grizzlies (2-5) at Beasley Coliseum.

