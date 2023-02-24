LOS ANGELES — Senior center Bella Murekatete had 16 points and 10 rebounds and sophmore guard Tara Wallack made a key 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds left as Washington State beat No. 17 UCLA 62-55 on Thursday for its first win ever at Pauley Pavilion.

“This time just keeps responding in a great way,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We made big plays (in the fourth quarter). We had chances to give it away and didn’t. We some rebounds, steals and runouts, and then (junior guard) Charlisse (Leger-Walker) found Tara on that 3 on that game-sealer, and it was neat to see her knock that down.”

Washington State entered 0-34 against the Bruins in Los Angeles — with just 10 wins in 80 overall games. The Cougars (19-9, 9-8 Pac-12) need to win at USC on Saturday to post back-to-back winning seasons in Pac-12 play for the first time in program history. It’s also the third-ranked team WSU has beaten on the road this year.

