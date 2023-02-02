Cougars focus on transfer portal during traditional signing period

Coaching departures and player transfers, most of which started before the season ended, didn’t stop Washington State from piling up 22 signees on the NCAA’s early signing day Dec. 21.

So coach Jake Dickert and the Cougars didn’t have much to worry about when traditional signing day came around Wednesday, signing just one player — defensive lineman Rocky Shields of Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.

In the weeks leading up to this day, the Cougars also added six transfer players through the portal for a total of seven newbies during the traditional period.

