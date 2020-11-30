Cougars’ football game at USC moved to Sunday

For the third time in 10 days, a game on the Washington State football schedule has been uprooted.
This time, it’s just being moved two days into the future.
The Cougars will play USC at 6 p.m. Sunday at Los Angeles to give the Trojans two extra days to draw players out of coronavirus protocol, the Pac-12 announced Sunday night.
The game had been slated for Friday at the same time and place.
The Trojans divulged last week that two players had tested positive for the virus and five others had been placed in protocol through contact tracing.
That nudged the team below the Pac-12 minimum for available players at a specific position, in this case the seven-player threshold at offensive line. The conference canceled the Trojans’ home game last Saturday against Colorado and threatened the WSU contest as well.
The Trojans now have four positive tests and seven other players in quarantine, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Pushing the Cougar game to Sunday gives the Trojans more time to get players out of quarantine, but they apparently won’t get back all seven mentioned last week. Those who test positive are being isolated for 10 days but those identified through contact tracing are being shelved a full two weeks.
As before, the game will be televised by FS1.
The Cougars went 1-1 in their first two games of the pandemic-delayed season before being hit with an outbreak that pushed them below the overall 53-player minimum being urged by the Pac-12.
That forced the cancellation of their game at Stanford on Nov. 21 and the tentative removal of their instrastate rivalry contest against Washington last Friday at Pullman.
There’s still a chance the Apple Cup will be rescheduled for Dec. 18 or 19 if neither team qualifies for the Pac-12 championship game. At 3-0, the Huskies lead the race for the Pac-12 North title.
Amid their outbreak, the Cougars went five days without staging a genuine practice, returning for a light workout last Wednesday and planning more intense sessions for the following two days.
By Thursday, they knew there was a good chance their USC matchup would be canceled or postponed. Now they’ll likely tweak their itinerary this week so they’re doing their most rigorous work Wednesday and Thursday.
While the pandemic wreaked havoc on the Pac-12 schedule beginning with season openers Nov. 7, the Trojans (3-0) sailed along fairly smoothly until last week. On successive Saturdays they defeated Arizona State 28-27, Arizona 34-30 and Utah 33-17.
The Trojans canceled recent team workouts and are slated to return to the practice field Tuesday, the L.A. Times reported.
