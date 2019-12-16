No one was stunned to learn that Washington State collected 23 takeaways, the most amassed by a Cougars men’s basketball team in nine years.
“It’s what we do,” first-year coach Kyle Smith said of Sunday afternoon’s showing against California-Riverside, the fourth game this year in which a Wazzu opponent has committed 20-plus turnovers.
Pitched in star forward CJ Elleby, undeniably a key in that: “I think it’s becoming the norm for us. Just active hands on defense.”
WSU, which again traversed offensive peaks and valleys, again made up for those inconsistencies with its defense and a second-half burst, enough to allow the Cougs to break free from a tight game and coast to a 70-56 win over the Highlanders before a sparse post-finalsBeasley Coliseum crowd.
Takeaways provided 24 points for the Cougars (6-4), who won their third straight. Defense in general staved off the Highlanders (7-4), a lengthy and steady defensive group itself.
Leading only slightly about five minutes into the second half, Wazzu endured one of its offensive lulls, which Riverside of the Big West Conference took advantage of, racing out on a 10-0 run with a slashing, small-ball lineup that hit a pair of 3-balls and added a one-handed jam.
It fashioned the game’s only tie at 35-all, and compelled Smith to call timeout.
“I sprinkled my magic dust,” Smith joked. “I just think our defense tightened up … wiped them off the 3.”
And thanks to that, the offense settled.
The Cougs proceeded to generate four turnovers, all of which they turned into quick baskets. Elleby led the push, netting six consecutive points — including a deep 3 and a smooth, floating underhand layin, which drew a foul — as part of a 15-2 spurt spanning the next four minutes. It produced a double-digit lead WSU didn’t surrender.
“We came out of that timeout aggressive,” forward Aljaz Kunc said. “Basketball’s a game of runs. We made that one. In the future, we just have to eliminate theirs.”
Elleby finished with a game-high 20 points (16 after halftime), along with six rebounds and three steals. He chided himself for not eyeing the rim and driving inside more in the first half.
Once he started, he was isolating himself and leaving Highlanders far behind, flying in for contested layups and often scoring in Wazzu’s on-the-run offense, generated via defense.
“He’s really playing with a purpose,” Smith said of Elleby. “He’s gotta bide his time and pick his spots, and he did. He just kinda regrouped.”
Before then, WSU’s offense was guided quietly by posts Kunc and Jeff Pollard. Kunc compiled an efficient 13 points (5-of-6), including two triples in the game’s first two minutes. Pollard, who went 4-of-12, finished with 16 points and seven boards, and shot 7-of-7 from the charity stripe.
“(Kunc) needs to be like what Jeff is for us going forward,” Smith said. “Those guys keep us balanced out.”
Smith had praise for newcomer guard Isaac Bonton, who capped off some crucial possessions with the lead fading late in the first and midway through the second. Bonton chalked up three transition assists and 12 points, nine in the second half as Wazzu turned itself around and shot 51.7 percent from the field in that period.
Meanwhile, the Cougs limited Riverside to five points over an eight-minute span.
“I knew buckets were gonna be hard to get,” Smith said, referencing the defense of UC Riverside, which is coached by David Patrick, a former assistant alongside Smith at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) in the mid-to-late 2000s.
“People don’t shoot the ball well against them. They’re really sound. They play a lot like Saint Mary’s.”
WSU shot 32 percent in the first half after a 9-0 start. It rushed some takes and took some erratic attempts to let the Highlanders hang around, then eventually creep back, mostly using success underneath.
But owing to early-and-often giveaways, Riverside never went ahead, and the deficit got out of hand by the midway point of the second half.
The Highlanders were spearheaded by post Angus McWilliam’s 13 points and guard George Willborn’s 11.
“If we can rely on (defense), I think we’re gonna be in good shape,” Elleby said.
Added Smith, whose constant defensive focus has provided wins where there might’ve been losses a year ago: “We put a lot of time in it. I think you achieve what you emphasize.
“We’re playing a little more methodically because we’re good defensively.”
NOTES — The last time WSU forced 23-plus turnovers was in December 2010 under coach Ken Bone, when it snatched 25 in an 81-59 win against Gonzaga....Wazzu forced 20-plus turnovers in a game only once under former coach Ernie Kent.
UC RIVERSIDE (7-4)
McWilliam 6-10 0-0 13, McRae 2-3 0-0 4, Willborn 4-4 2-7 11, Pickett 2-6 0-0 5, Kabellis 0-3 0-0 0, Watson 3-3 0-0 6, Mading 0-1 0-0 0, Elkaz 2-8 0-0 5, Martin 1-3 2-2 5, Pullin 0-4 4-4 4, McDonald 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-47 8-13 56.
WASHINGTON ST. (6-4)
Pollard 4-12 7-7 16, Elleby 7-11 5-6 20, Kunc 5-6 1-2 13, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Bonton 5-15 0-0 12, Miller 2-4 0-1 4, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Cannon 1-3 2-2 5, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Shead 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 15-18 70.
Halftime_Washington St. 27-24. 3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 6-21 (Willborn 1-1, McWilliam 1-2, Martin 1-2, McDonald 1-2, Pickett 1-3, Elkaz 1-6, Mading 0-1, Pullin 0-2, Kabellis 0-2), Washington St. 7-23 (Kunc 2-3, Bonton 2-5, Cannon 1-1, Elleby 1-2, Pollard 1-7, Miller 0-1, Williams 0-1, Robinson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UC Riverside 28 (Kabellis 7), Washington St. 29 (Pollard 7). Assists_UC Riverside 11 (Kabellis 5), Washington St. 11 (Williams, Bonton 3). Total Fouls_UC Riverside 19, Washington St. 17. Technicals_Williams. A_1,995 (11,671).
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.